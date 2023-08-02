A96 closed near Forres due to three-vehicle collision

A three-vehicle crash has closed the A96 near Forres.

The incident on the Inverness to Aberdeen road occurred before 3.30pm on Wednesday, August 2, just east of Forres at Loft Junction.

Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) are currently on scene.

An SAS spokesman said: “We received a call today at 4.30pm to attend an incident on the A96 near Forres. We dispatched two crews and a Paramedic Response Unit.”

Traffic Scotland are reporting a build up of traffic in the area with delays of nearly 20 minutes as both lanes of the A96 are currently closed.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.50pm on Wednesday, August 2, we were called to a report of a crash involving three vehicles on the A96 between Alves and Forres.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

