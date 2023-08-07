Drink-driver caught almost three times limit – despite owning breathalyser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driver caught almost three times limit – despite owning breathalyser

Graeme Wright, a father-of-one, had been drinking to ease the stress of his lengthy journey back to Elgin having been working in Azerbaijan.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A drink-driver was caught almost three times the legal limit on his way home from Azerbaijan – despite usually carrying his own breathalyser.

Graeme Wright, a father-of-one, had been drinking to ease the stress of his 2,500-mile  journey back to Elgin, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The 47-year-old stopped drinking when he got to Heathrow before his flight up to Aberdeen, and had mistakenly thought the alcohol would have metabolised by then.

Wright, who Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard usually carries a breathalyser to make sure he’s okay to drive, did not use it this time and was caught out with the police pulled him over on the A96.

‘He thought any alcohol he had had would have been metabolised’

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross said the incident happened around 6.15pm on July 21 when police were tipped off about a suspected drink-driver.

Officers made search and traced the Wright’s vehicle on the A96 Inverurie to Huntly road near the Blackhall roundabout.

Ms Ross said: “On speaking with the accused, it became clear he was slurring his speech and smelled of alcohol.”

He was swiftly arrested and taken back to Kittybrewster station where the formal procedure was carried out.

Wright, of Springburn Place, Elgin, pled guilty to driving with 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client was appearing in court for the first time and was “devastated” to be in that situation.

‘He’s got a breathalyser kit that he uses’

Mr Kelly said Wright worked in Azerbaijan as an onshore supervisor, adding: “He came straight off a night shift and embarked on the lengthy and arduous journey home.

“He flew from Baku to Istanbul, from Istanbul to London and from London to Aberdeen.

“He describes himself as being rundown and said he did drink on the first two flights but stopped when he got to Heathrow.

“He thought any alcohol he had had would have been metabolised. Clearly, that was not the case.”

Mr Kelly went on: “He’s got a breathalyser kit that he uses, but that didn’t happen on this occasion and, of course, he was stopped.”

Sheriff Sean Lynch fined Wright £420 and banned him from driving for a year.

