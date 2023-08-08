Hiker died from hypothermia after separating from walking group in poor weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hiker died from hypothermia after separating from walking group in poor weather

Mountain rescuers raced to find missing Jaroslav Ringart but it was too late to save the "larger than life" dad's life.

By Craig McGlasson
Jaroslav Ringart died in the Three Sisters of Glencoe area, near Ballachulish. Images: Facebook/Shutterstock
A keen outdoorsman died from exposure and hypothermia after becoming separated from his walking group in poor weather.

Jaroslav Ringart, 43, had gone walking in the Three Sisters of Glencoe area, near Ballachulish, when he became separated from his group on February 10 this year.

Heartfelt tributes described the married dad from Hensingham in Whitehaven, Cumbria, as a “larger than life” character and a “true gent” who was “always smiling”.

Jaroslav, who was born in Poland, had lived in the UK for 15 years and worked as a head engineer.

He was discovered dead by Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team who braved extreme weather conditions, including strong winds, rain and poor visibility due to low cloud cover.

Boots discovery led rescuers to body

“It would have been gusting at least 60-70mph, which made walking and searching very difficult,” a team spokesman said in a statement read at an inquest into Jaroslaw’s death on Tuesday.

More than a dozen rescuers responded, separating into smaller groups as they carried out an extensive search on and around the summit of Stob Coire nan Lochan, a 3,658ft (1,115m) peak.

The search was narrowed following the discovery of laced boots near the summit and Jaroslav was found around 50 metres away.

There were no signs of life and he was pronounced deceased.

Jaroslav Ringart was a keen outdoorsman. Image: Facebook

Due to the darkness, poor weather conditions and visibility, recovery was postponed until the first light the following morning.

He was then carried and lowered further down the mountain to a location that a helicopter crew was able to access.

“The casualty did not have many layers on — a base layer, fleece and waterproof jacket,” the rescue team spokesman stated.

“It was cold on the summit and there was a significant wind chill. Members of the walking group mentioned that the casualty had been stumbling and falling.

“They did to know the reason this happened but exposure could have certainly been a factor.”

Lack of evidence criticised by coroner

Cumbria coroner Margaret Taylor spoke to Jaroslav’s wife Beata, who attended the hearing.

Ms Taylor told her: “All I can comment upon is that I’ve certainly heard of instances where people have begun to suffer from hypothermia and can become very disorientated.

“I wonder whether or not that is what happened. That may be what the explanation is.”

But the coroner also expressed regret that some evidence in the case was lacking, including no witness statements from other members of the hiking group.

“There is some information you would like to have known (which) we have not been able to find out the answers to,” Ms Taylor said, adding: “We are reliant on what Scotland send us”.

“I’m so very sorry you find yourself in the situation that you do,” she added.

A view of the Three Sisters Of Glencoe. Image: Shutterstock

Beata said she has not spoken to members of the walking group since the tragedy.

She believed the expedition leader had been checking weather forecasts beforehand and suspected members had not expected the severe weather they ultimately faced.

A pathologist had ruled out foul play, found no significant injuries and concluded that death was due to exposure and hypothermia.

Jaroslav Ringart. Image: Facebook

Announcing her conclusions, Ms Taylor said of Jaroslaw: “He’d become separated from his walking party in extreme weather conditions.

“He was found deceased by Glencoe mountain rescue on the north-east summit of Stob Coire nan Lochan and he died as a consequence of exposure and hypothermia.

“My conclusion is that he has died as a result of an accident.

“He went out that day with the best of intentions, hoping to have a nice, healthy day. Things obviously took a turn.”

Beata had earlier stated of her husband: “He always loved going outdoors, hiking, paddle boarding, biking and other activities. He truly loved life and his family”.

