Home Business

Work under way on new Aberdeenshire petrol station, shop and drive-thrus

Around 30 jobs are expected to be created at the Portlethen development.

By Kelly Wilson
City South business park, from the air. Image: Dandara
City South business park, from the air. Image: Dandara

Construction work has started on a new petrol station, convenience store and two drive-thrus near Portlethen.

Between 25 and 30 jobs are expected to be created at the new site at City South business park.

Once completed the petrol station will have 10 fuel pumps, shop and two drive-thrus, along with four ultra-fast electric vehicle charging points spread across the three-acre site.

EG Group said it hoped the new development would reflect its “continued commitment to investing in local communities”.

The petrol station, part of the first phase within the Dandara business park, is expected to be open by the end of the year.

Petrol station being built by billionaire brothers

EG Group is run by brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, who also own Asda.

The Blackburn-based Issa brothers are worth more than £5 billion according to this year’s Sunday Times Rich List.

UK development director, Neil Findlay, said: “We are pleased to have commenced construction of our petrol filling station at Portlethen, which is ideally located in a prominent position, visible from one of the busiest road networks in the north-east of Scotland.

A petrol station, from EG Group, will be built by end of the year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We are set to complete phase one by the end of this year and look forward to welcoming customers to our site.”

Tenants already at City South include KCA Deutag, Richard Irvin, HVAC, LHR Marine, lift specialist Otis and Clearwater Electrical.

‘Popular stopping off point’ in Portlethen

Dandara Aberdeen head of sales, Claire Bathgate, said: “This is brilliant news for the park and the wider Aberdeen economy, and I am sure it will be a popular stopping off point for road users and for the residents of Portlethen and occupiers of the park.

“In recent years City South has continued to buck the trend by attracting new residents and we have a number of exciting announcements coming soon.”

A third phase of building work started at City South in September last year comprising of a further 29 industrial units ranging in size from 850-2,000 sq ft.

It follows on from the previous two construction phases with the park currently more than 80% occupied.

