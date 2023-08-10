Woman assaulted 92-year-old in broad daylight attack in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman assaulted 92-year-old in broad daylight attack in Aberdeen city centre

Dionne Laurie pelted the pensioner with food as he sat minding his own business on a bench at the Castlegate.

By Danny McKay
Dionne Laurie, the Aberdeen woman wo assaulted a pensioner at the Castlegate
Dionne Laurie. Image: Facebook

A woman has been jailed after a disturbing broad daylight attack on a 92-year-old stranger in the centre of Aberdeen.

Dionne Laurie pelted the pensioner with food as he sat minding his own business on a bench at the Castlegate.

When the startled man got up and tried to walk away, his 38-year-old assailant followed, aggressively swinging her arms toward him.

Laurie, who was later found unconscious in the city centre, went on to attempt to bite police officers and racially abuse others.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 5pm on April 20.

Racist called cops ‘monkeys’

She said: “The complainer was sitting on a bench at Castlegate when the accused walked up to him and, without warning, threw a food item at him, striking him in the face.

“The complainer walked away from the accused who followed him and began swinging her arms towards him.”

The Crown did not clarify what the food item was.

Police later traced Laurie unconscious in the city centre, seemingly under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary due to her level of intoxication.

Around 6.35pm, while at the hospital, Laurie became aggressive and attempted to bite a female police officer’s hands multiple times.

‘She feels terrible about what she did’

She was restrained and kicked out, fortunately not making any contact.

Medical staff deemed her safe to be released and Laurie was then transported to Kittybrewster station.

However, while being booked in at 7.45pm, Laurie became abusive, making several racist comments.

She repeatedly called an officer from Hungary a “Polski f***”, and branded other officers “monkeys”.

Laurie, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault, assaulting a police officer and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Chris Maitland said: “She has no recollection of any of the behaviour.

“She has said to me today she feels terrible about what she did.

“She was heavily under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time.

“She wishes to apologise.”

Mr Maitland said his client was currently serving a sentence, but was looking “much healthier” and had a “renewed positivity” about her future.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston said Laurie had an “extensive” record and that social workers had “significant concerns” about her ability to comply with a community sentence.

She jailed Laurie for 135 days.

