Woman assaulted 92-year-old in broad daylight attack in Aberdeen city centre

A woman has been jailed after a disturbing broad daylight attack on a 92-year-old stranger in the centre of Aberdeen.

Dionne Laurie pelted the pensioner with food as he sat minding his own business on a bench at the Castlegate.

When the startled man got up and tried to walk away, his 38-year-old assailant followed, aggressively swinging her arms toward him.

Laurie, who was later found unconscious in the city centre, went on to attempt to bite police officers and racially abuse others.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 5pm on April 20.

Racist called cops ‘monkeys’

She said: “The complainer was sitting on a bench at Castlegate when the accused walked up to him and, without warning, threw a food item at him, striking him in the face.

“The complainer walked away from the accused who followed him and began swinging her arms towards him.”

The Crown did not clarify what the food item was.

Police later traced Laurie unconscious in the city centre, seemingly under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary due to her level of intoxication.

Around 6.35pm, while at the hospital, Laurie became aggressive and attempted to bite a female police officer’s hands multiple times.

‘She feels terrible about what she did’

She was restrained and kicked out, fortunately not making any contact.

Medical staff deemed her safe to be released and Laurie was then transported to Kittybrewster station.

However, while being booked in at 7.45pm, Laurie became abusive, making several racist comments.

She repeatedly called an officer from Hungary a “Polski f***”, and branded other officers “monkeys”.

Laurie, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault, assaulting a police officer and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Chris Maitland said: “She has no recollection of any of the behaviour.

“She has said to me today she feels terrible about what she did.

“She was heavily under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time.

“She wishes to apologise.”

Mr Maitland said his client was currently serving a sentence, but was looking “much healthier” and had a “renewed positivity” about her future.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston said Laurie had an “extensive” record and that social workers had “significant concerns” about her ability to comply with a community sentence.

She jailed Laurie for 135 days.

