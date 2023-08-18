Crash expert says responsibility for Nairn fatal accident ‘lies solely’ with accused driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crash expert says responsibility for Nairn fatal accident ‘lies solely’ with accused driver

Christina Cameron, 75, denies causing the death of 91-year-old pedestrian James Alexander by careless driving.

By David Love
The scene of the Nairn Crash involving two cars and a pedestrian
The accident took place at the Thurlow Road junction with Seafield Street in Nairn.

A police collision expert investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a 91-year-old concluded that responsibility “lies solely” with an elderly driver who failed to give way at the junction.

Pc Mark Dalloway was giving evidence in the trial of 75-year-old Christina Cameron, who denies causing the death of pedestrian James Alexander by careless driving on the evening of January 21, 2021.

Mr Alexander was struck by Cameron’s car at the Thurlow Road junction with Seafield Street in Nairn and died in Raigmore Hospital four days later from severe spinal and pelvis injuries.

Itâ€™s alleged Cameron, of Osprey Crescent, Nairn, drove her Mazda without due care and consideration, failed to maintain proper observations, failed to give way at the junction where the accident happened and collided with another car, a Honda.

Pc Dalloway told Inverness Sheriff Court he drew his conclusions after examining tyre and grind marks at the crash scene, as well as damage to Cameron’s Mazda and the Honda CRV.

Views at junction were restricted

He said: “The responsibility for the collision lies solely with the driver of the Mazda who failed to give way. There was a collision with the Honda and then the Mazda hit the pedestrian.”

He added that the driver’s inattention was at fault, providing Cameron was “fully alert.”

The constable added that although he could not determine the Mazda’s speed, it was not creeping out of the junction nor was it stationary.

The scene of the tragedy in Nairn.

His reconstruction and recognised reaction times determined that Cameron would only have had half a second to a second to try to avoid crashing into the Mazda.

The officer said typical reaction times that drivers take to avoid a hazard are one to two seconds.

He conceded that views at the junction were restricted but, even at night, the give way white lines on the road were clearly visible.

Medical evidence

During the trial, Cameron’s defence counsel Ewan Dow questioned medical experts about his client possibly fainting briefly at the wheel.

Two medical experts who gave evidence on day two of the trial disagreed over Cameron having had a temporary black-out.

Ninewells cardiologist Dr Stuart Hutcheon said that syncope (fainting) was “a remote possibility but highly unlikely” after examining the pensioner’s medical records and witness statements.

He said there was no history before, during or since of blackouts by Cameron.

The defence commissioned a report on syncope by Professor Adrian Brady, who was also involved in the Glasgow bin tragedy court case in 2014.

He concluded having considered the same evidence, that syncope was a likely cause.

The trial, before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank, continues.

