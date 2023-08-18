Death crash driver has no memory of accident that killed 91-year-old pedestrian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Death crash driver has no memory of accident that killed 91-year-old pedestrian

Christina Cameron, 75, insisted "something happened" to her medically because "I don't lose attention knowingly".

By David Love
Christina Cameron's Mazda is examined in the hours after the collision in Nairn. Image: Jasperimage
A pensioner who struck and killed a 91-year-old man with her car insists “something happened” to her medically because she has no memory of the tragedy.

Christina Cameron, 75, is on trial accused of causing the death of James Alexander by driving carelessly in Nairn on January 21 2021.

Mr Alexander was hit by Cameronâ€™s Mazda as he waited to cross the road and died in Raigmore Hospital four days later from severe spinal and pelvis injuries.

Cameron, of Osprey Crescent, Nairn, is alleged to have driven her car without due care and consideration, failed to maintain proper observations and failed to give way at the junction where the accident happened.

Giving evidence on day three of her trial at Inverness Sheriff Court, Cameron told fiscal depute Niall Macdonald she accepted she was behind the wheel when her car hit Mr Alexander at the Thurlow Road junction with Seafield Street, but has no recollection of it.

Her Mazda drove through a give way junction and into the path of a Honda CRV, which hit her vehicle and propelled it into Mr Alexander on the pavement. Her car then hit a wall.

Christina Cameron’s car, left, hit James Alexander then crashed into a wall. Image: Jasperimage

She said: “It is a junction I have negotiated safely over the years. I am a careful driver. I don’t drive without thinking.

“Something happened to me. I don’t lose attention knowingly.

“It took me a long time to accept a pedestrian was involved. I have no knowledge of the accident. It is a complete blank. I have tried to remember what happened until my brain hurt.

“I recalled seeing a white Mini in the distance and then rising white lines before I was due to turn left.

“Then there was this almighty noise – a tremendous explosion. I did not have time to turn left and I was left trying to fathom out why I ended up on the other side of the road where I was not going.”

‘I am not denying the car I was driving caused this fatality’

Cameron said the crash has affected her confidence to drive.

“I have not continued to drive since the accident,” she said. “I can hardly bear looking at a car. But recently I took three or four lessons in an automatic car. I will have to gain a lot of strength before I have the confidence to drive again. I want to drive in the future.”

The trial has previously heard expert testimony about syncope (fainting), its symptoms and causes – and the possibility that Cameron could have had a brief blackout after getting into her warm car after the bitterly cold day.

Cameron accepted she had never had a blackout prior to the tragedy nor had one since.

“I am not denying the car I was driving caused this fatality. But I didn’t do it knowingly,” Cameron said.

Experts divided over possibility of fainting spell

Dr Stuart Hutcheon, a consultant cardiologist at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, told the presiding Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that it was “very unlikely” that Cameron had a syncope episode.

He said he was given witness statements and medical records which helped him reach his conclusion.

However defence counsel Ewan Dow will call his own expert witness, Professor Adrian Brady, next week, who was shown the same evidence.

He disagrees with Dr Hutcheon’s verdict and said syncope could have been brought on by a dramatic change of temperature.

Cameron told Mr Dow: “I have never experienced cold like it that day. I had a pain in my chest it was so cold. The heating in the car was turned up high.”

The trial will resume on Wednesday.

 

