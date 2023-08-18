Man travelling in a Renault van reported missing from Portlethen

A 52-year-old man has been reported missing from Portlethen.

Angus Dow was last seen at Marywell Commercial Park at around 9pm on Thursday, August 17.

He is described as around 6ft tall, of medium build, with dark hair and a beard.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a turquoise/green hoodie-style top with shorts.

Mr Dow could also be travelling in a white Renault Traffic van registration NA23 OPE, according to police.

Sergeant James Griffin said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Angus’ welfare, and it’s important we trace him as soon as possible to ensure he’s safe and well.

“Anyone who thinks they may have seen Angus or knows of his whereabouts, please let us know.

“Angus, if you see this, please get in touch with the police.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting reference 1152 of August 18.