Hogmanay horror: Pair armed with meat cleaver, baton and knife rob man in Aberdeen home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Hogmanay horror: Pair armed with meat cleaver, baton and knife rob man in Aberdeen home

Patrick O'Neill and Ian Bonnyman jumped their victim as he returned to his home in Mastrick.

By Danny McKay
Patrick O'Neill and Ian Bonnyman carried out the Hogmanay attack in Aberdeen.
Patrick O'Neill and Ian Bonnyman robbed a man in his home. Image: DC Thomson

Two men have been caged over a brutal and sustained attack involving a baton, a knife and a meat cleaver in the victim’s own home on Hogmanay.

Patrick O’Neill and Ian Bonnyman jumped the man as he returned to his flat in Mastrick and rained kicks and punches on him.

Their terrified victim was left with a catalogue of serious injuries, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The assailants eventually left with a duvet cover filled with thousands of pounds worth of loot.

Hogmanay meat cleaver and knife attack

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the complainer had been out walking his dog when he withdrew money from a cash machine, popped into a shop and then headed home.

On opening the communal door to his block of flats, the man saw Bonnyman in possession of a meat cleaver and baton and O’Neill holding a Stanley knife.

Mr Middleton said: “The complainer heard the communal door slam and felt his hood being placed over his head restricting his view.

“The accused began to attack him, variously punching to the left side of his head and kicking him to the left side of his body.

‘He’s not going down. Cut his throat’

“The attack was sustained for some time and the accused both played an active part.”

During the assault, O’Neill – who was described by his solicitor as having “a gentle soul” when he’s not drunk – was heard saying: “He’s not going down. Cut his throat.”

Bonnyman removed a bag their victim had been wearing and rifled through it, taking his wallet, Samsung Galaxy phone and money.

It is not known how much money was taken.

The attack then progressed from the communal hallway into the man’s flat, with O’Neill described as being the “main aggressor”.

O’Neill punched the man to the left side of his head and body repeatedly, causing him to fall against a wall and slide down to the floor while beginning to “bleed heavily” from his head.

Mr Middleton told the court: “O’Neill grabbed the complainer in a sleeper-type hold.

“He broke free, however, O’Neill further attempted to strangle him with his hands.

“On both occasions, the complainer’s breathing was restricted.”

The victim then made his way to the living room while O’Neill searched the property and placed various items into a duvet bedsheet.

He also repeatedly demanded the PIN number for the man’s bank card.

When he refused to provide it, O’Neill again repeatedly punched him in the head.

Both attackers remained in the address for a further 20 to 30 minutes before eventually leaving.

The duo left with O’Neill carrying the duvet filled with loot over his shoulder.

Hogmanay attack victim did not seek help ‘for some time’

One of them shouted back: “If you keep your mouth shut it will go no further.”

Their victim then collapsed, injured, but did not seek help for some time.

In the days following, his sister became concerned due to not hearing from him.

On January 3 she sent her partner to check on him, finding him inside the flat with “substantial injuries” to his face.

He was also suspected to have suffered three broken ribs and a significant amount of bruising and swelling to his face and head.

Assessment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary confirmed he had blurry and double vision in his left eye and a fracture to his left cheekbone.

A blue Stone Island jacket valued at £550 was later recovered from Bonnyman’s address, while O’Neill had his DVD player worth £39.

Other items that were stolen but never recovered included a number of designer trainers, bottles of aftershave and another Stone Island jacket valued at £1,750.

O’Neill and Bonnyman, both of HMP Grampian, each pled guilty to assault to severe injury and robbery.

Defence agent Alex Burn, representing O’Neill, said drugs had been a big feature in his client’s life previously.

‘Longstanding issues with drug misuse’

He said: “The position, frankly, is that Mr O’Neill, for the most part, is the most polite, courteous client I think I’ve ever had.

“But that’s when he’s sober.

“He really is a Jekyll and Hyde character. All of his offending has occurred while under the influence of alcohol.

“If you met him in a coffee shop and had a coffee with him you’d find him a gentle soul.

“But when he takes alcohol, that’s when Mr Hyde appears and he involves himself in these kinds of activities.

“This was an unpleasant incident. He’s disappointed in himself and for other family members.”

Paul Barnett, Bonnyman’s solicitor, said his client had “longstanding issues with drug misuse”.

He said Bonnyman had an “extremely turbulent” childhood and was a “somewhat damaged individual”.

The solicitor explained his client first used heroin aged just 18, coinciding with the start of his offending.

He added Bonnyman knew his victim “through the drug scene”.

Sheriff Christian Marney jailed O’Neill for 93 weeks and Bonnyman for 70 weeks.

He also imposed a three-year non-harassment order.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Emma Grady. Bill MacDowell is due to stand trial for the murders of Renee and Andrew MacRae in 1976. Picture shows; Renee MacRae, Andrew MacRae and Bill MacDowell. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Highland cottage could be burial site of Renee and Andrew MacRae - but police…
Google Maps image of Woodland Brae in Inverness
Man, 32, due in court today after Woodlands Brae disturbance in Inverness
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Kennth Hird had sick images and videos of children and sent some to other people Picture shows; Kennth Hird. Outside Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2023
Keith paedophile caught after uploading compilation of sick videos
Wayne Fraser, from Mintlaw, has been charged with murdering his American wife Natalie Ryan-Fraser
911 operator gives evidence in US murder trial of Mintlaw man who allegedly shot…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Assault victim Jamie Hood, left, with brother Dillan. And right, his attacker Sandy Mundie Picture shows; Assault victim Jamie Hood, left, with brother Dillan. And right, his attacker Sandy Mundie . n/a. Supplied by Family handout / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
'My brother's attempted murder was a wake-up call that gave him a second chance…
CR0044632 Danny McKay. Aberdeen High Court. Pictured is Sandy Mundie leaving court in custody. Monday 28th August 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Man guilty of Aberdeen high-rise attempted murder that left victim wheelchair-bound
Kirsty Sutherlnad outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court after being convicted of showing sexual images to children. Sutherland was registered in Stonehaven.
Stonehaven babysitter struck off for showing kids sexual images
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Costa was caught with IIC on his mobile. Picture shows; Sergio Costa. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 04/07/2023
Dufftown man who gave thumbs up to sick image of child spared jail
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Kevin Goffin abused staff at the Park Cafe in the Duthie Park Picture shows; Kevin Goffin abused staff at the Park Cafe in the Duthie Park. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Racist's public meltdown over lack of coleslaw in Duthie Park cafe
Arran McPherson admitted causing the death of Dolores Humphries by dangerous driving. Image: Facebook/Digby Brown Solicitors
Family of tragic Montrose grandmother 'Saint Doe' hit out at young killer's sentence