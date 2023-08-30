Hogmanay horror: Pair armed with meat cleaver, baton and knife rob man in Aberdeen home

Two men have been caged over a brutal and sustained attack involving a baton, a knife and a meat cleaver in the victim’s own home on Hogmanay.

Patrick O’Neill and Ian Bonnyman jumped the man as he returned to his flat in Mastrick and rained kicks and punches on him.

Their terrified victim was left with a catalogue of serious injuries, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The assailants eventually left with a duvet cover filled with thousands of pounds worth of loot.

Hogmanay meat cleaver and knife attack

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the complainer had been out walking his dog when he withdrew money from a cash machine, popped into a shop and then headed home.

On opening the communal door to his block of flats, the man saw Bonnyman in possession of a meat cleaver and baton and O’Neill holding a Stanley knife.

Mr Middleton said: “The complainer heard the communal door slam and felt his hood being placed over his head restricting his view.

“The accused began to attack him, variously punching to the left side of his head and kicking him to the left side of his body.

‘He’s not going down. Cut his throat’

“The attack was sustained for some time and the accused both played an active part.”

During the assault, O’Neill – who was described by his solicitor as having “a gentle soul” when he’s not drunk – was heard saying: “He’s not going down. Cut his throat.”

Bonnyman removed a bag their victim had been wearing and rifled through it, taking his wallet, Samsung Galaxy phone and money.

It is not known how much money was taken.

The attack then progressed from the communal hallway into the man’s flat, with O’Neill described as being the “main aggressor”.

O’Neill punched the man to the left side of his head and body repeatedly, causing him to fall against a wall and slide down to the floor while beginning to “bleed heavily” from his head.

Mr Middleton told the court: “O’Neill grabbed the complainer in a sleeper-type hold.

“He broke free, however, O’Neill further attempted to strangle him with his hands.

“On both occasions, the complainer’s breathing was restricted.”

The victim then made his way to the living room while O’Neill searched the property and placed various items into a duvet bedsheet.

He also repeatedly demanded the PIN number for the man’s bank card.

When he refused to provide it, O’Neill again repeatedly punched him in the head.

Both attackers remained in the address for a further 20 to 30 minutes before eventually leaving.

The duo left with O’Neill carrying the duvet filled with loot over his shoulder.

Hogmanay attack victim did not seek help ‘for some time’

One of them shouted back: “If you keep your mouth shut it will go no further.”

Their victim then collapsed, injured, but did not seek help for some time.

In the days following, his sister became concerned due to not hearing from him.

On January 3 she sent her partner to check on him, finding him inside the flat with “substantial injuries” to his face.

He was also suspected to have suffered three broken ribs and a significant amount of bruising and swelling to his face and head.

Assessment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary confirmed he had blurry and double vision in his left eye and a fracture to his left cheekbone.

A blue Stone Island jacket valued at £550 was later recovered from Bonnyman’s address, while O’Neill had his DVD player worth £39.

Other items that were stolen but never recovered included a number of designer trainers, bottles of aftershave and another Stone Island jacket valued at £1,750.

O’Neill and Bonnyman, both of HMP Grampian, each pled guilty to assault to severe injury and robbery.

Defence agent Alex Burn, representing O’Neill, said drugs had been a big feature in his client’s life previously.

‘Longstanding issues with drug misuse’

He said: “The position, frankly, is that Mr O’Neill, for the most part, is the most polite, courteous client I think I’ve ever had.

“But that’s when he’s sober.

“He really is a Jekyll and Hyde character. All of his offending has occurred while under the influence of alcohol.

“If you met him in a coffee shop and had a coffee with him you’d find him a gentle soul.

“But when he takes alcohol, that’s when Mr Hyde appears and he involves himself in these kinds of activities.

“This was an unpleasant incident. He’s disappointed in himself and for other family members.”

Paul Barnett, Bonnyman’s solicitor, said his client had “longstanding issues with drug misuse”.

He said Bonnyman had an “extremely turbulent” childhood and was a “somewhat damaged individual”.

The solicitor explained his client first used heroin aged just 18, coinciding with the start of his offending.

He added Bonnyman knew his victim “through the drug scene”.

Sheriff Christian Marney jailed O’Neill for 93 weeks and Bonnyman for 70 weeks.

He also imposed a three-year non-harassment order.

