Former Aberdeen Women youngster Brodie Greenwood keen to learn after Hearts switch

Former Aberdeen Women midfielder Brodie Greenwood is keen to keep learning after leaving the Dons to join SWPL rivals Hearts.

The highly rated 17-year-old, who is a pupil at Hazlehead Academy, left the Dons for Eva Olid’s side earlier this summer, having made her debut for the Reds last season.

She came through the ranks at Aberdeen FC Ladies, and previously played for Forfar Farmington, Montrose and Brechin Boys at youth level.

During her one season with the Dons senior team, Greenwood made two appearances in the top-flight and featured once in the SWPL and Scottish Cup, before being sent out on loan to SWPL 2 side St Johnstone in January.

The young midfielder felt the time was right to leave Aberdeen when she was offered a one-year contract by Hearts, who operate in a hybrid full-time/part-time model.

Greenwood said: “It was an opportunity I couldn’t really turn down. Aberdeen was great for my development, but I just thought I might not get this chance again.

“I’m not on a full-time contract because I’m still at school, so I’m hoping maybe that will come in the coming years – but I’ve enjoyed every minute of it so far.”

Greenwood has started in two of the Jambos’ opening four games in the SWPL, including against her former side at the weekend when Hearts beat Aberdeen 2-0 at Balmoral Stadium.

She added: “I’ve learnt so much already just over the last few weeks.

“I’ve learnt more about the tactical side of the game and have been introduced to things I’ve never been introduced to before.

“I didn’t really come down here and expect too much because I’m so young, but I’ve proven I can do it and I’m just so grateful for the game time I have got so far.

“As a youngster I think you can sometimes be inconsistent, so I haven’t set too high targets but I will just keep working hard and hopefully get as many minutes as possible.”

Aiming for highest level as Greenwood learns from the pros

Although professional football is her goal, Greenwood is also focused on her education having just entered her final year as a JD Performance School pupil at Hazlehead.

She added: “School has been really good because they accept that I’m there a few days a week and then go to Hearts the rest of the time.

“I’m so lucky to be where I am and it’s just enjoyment. I’m just grateful for the opportunity from the coaches, and I just want to grab it and run with it.

“I’m in my last year of school and I want to do really well in my education, so we’ll see how my final year of exams go.

“I think education is really important because unless you’re at the top level of the women’s game there won’t be too much money, so you need something else to fall back on.”

One player that has taken Greenwood under her wing at Hearts is Ciara Grant, who was in the Republic of Ireland squad for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Greenwood said: “Ciara is a fantastic player. I love playing and training with her.

“She always pulls me over for chats and just lets me know if there is anything I can do better and gives me good feedback if I’m doing well.

“It’s been a good learning experience being in the team with her, and I’ve just loved being around the whole group.”