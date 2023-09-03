Entertainer caught drink-driving – while trying to help suspected drink-driver

An entertainer was caught drink-driving in Aberdeen city centre – while trying to help a man he suspected of being a drink-driver.

Hugh Simpson had been in Aberdeen performing at a charity event and decided to go out for a few drinks with a friend afterwards.

As the pair strolled along Bath Street in the early hours, they encountered a driver causing an obstruction as he clumsily tried, and failed, to carry out a three-point turn.

Would-be good Samaritan Simpson, 43, decided to help out and took over at the wheel while the man hopped in the back seat.

But Simpson did more than just safely park the car, and was stopped by police after turning onto Bridge Street because he’d mistakenly left the headlights off.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 3.20am on May 7.

‘Slightly unusual situation’

He said the driver “attempted to perform a three-point turn” but came to rest against a kerb.

Simpson and his friend were walking home when they encountered the vehicle on Bath Street, with the driver “looking confused”.

The trio engaged in conversation with Simpson offering to help and eventually taking over in the driver’s seat.

His friend jumped into the passenger side and the original driver took up position in the backseat.

Mr Townsend said: “At that time, police on mobile foot patrol on Bridge Street observed the vehicle being driven with no headlights on.

“Being concerned for safety, they signalled the vehicle to stop.”

Offered to move suspected drink-driver’s car to safe space

Simpson did stop, was found to be the driver and was noted to smell of alcohol.

He failed a breath test and was arrested.

In reply to caution and charge, he said: “I’m sorry.”

Mr Townsend added: “The accused did state he’d observed the man attempting to drive and was of the opinion he was unfit through alcohol or drugs and offered to drive to a safe place.

“The man has been dealt with separately for suspected road traffic offences.”

Simpson, of Bruce Avenue, Dundonald, pled guilty to driving with 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said the offence was a “slightly unusual situation”.

He said: “Mr Simpson works as an entertainer and had been doing a charity event.

“Having performed at the charity event, he went for some drinks with his friend.

“Towards the end of the evening, he came across the man attempting to manoeuvre his vehicle on Bath Street.

Sheriff: ‘I’m not without sympathy’

“It was patently obvious that the man must have been suffering from some sort of medical difficulty or was heavily under the influence of something.”

Mr Barnett said CCTV showed the man “clumsily” manoeuvring the car and causing an obstruction on the street.

After speaking with him, the pair could tell he was under the influence and Simpson “offered to drive the vehicle to a safe space”.

The solicitor said: “Had he parked it next to where it was, he would’ve had a very strong case for persuading the court special reasons existed.

“Having got in the vehicle, he drove up Bath Street and turned onto Bridge Street.

“He hadn’t realised the headlights weren’t illuminated which drew the police’s attention.”

Mr Barnett added: “He got in the vehicle with the best of intentions, but, unfortunately, he drove further than was necessary.”

Sheriff Sean Lynch said: “I think there’s force in what’s been said.

“The vehicle was obstructing the street and if you parked it there and then that might have been the end of the matter.

“I’m not without sympathy.”

The sheriff admonished Simpson but also banned him from driving for 12 months, which is the minimum mandatory disqualification by law.

