Two charged after £13,000 worth of cocaine found during traffic stop in Aberdeen

Police stopped a vehicle near Craibstone roundabout and subsequently uncovered a stash of drugs in the vehicle.

By Ross Hempseed
Two people charged following traffic stop in Aberdeen.
Two people charged following traffic stop in Aberdeen.

A man and a woman have been charged after police in Aberdeen found a huge haul of drugs during a traffic stop.

Police stopped a vehicle near the Craibstone roundabout at around 9.45pm on Friday.

Whilst searching the vehicle officers found Class A drugs, including cocaine with an estimated street value of around £13,400.

A 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with supplying Class A drugs.

They are due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

DC Mathew Mckay said: “This has been an excellent recovery which included officers from the local area in response, CID, and roads policing.

“Preventing the sale and supply of controlled drugs is a key focus and we rely on information from the public to help us continue disrupt such crimes.”

Anyone with concerns or information on drug misuse and associated criminality should report this to officers via 101.

