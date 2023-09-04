Crew members rescued after vessel runs aground near Isle of Mull

A vessel with 14 crew members onboard has run aground north-east of the Isle of Mull.

The Tobermory lifeboat was sent to the scene at around 11.30am on Monday.

Several local vessels also responded to the incident. Attempts to refloat the vessel were unsuccessful because of the low tide.

There were 14 people onboard at the time, including 11 divers, who have all been safely taken back to Tobermory.

A coastguard spokesman said the lifeboat crews will return to try to refloat the vessel later in the day.