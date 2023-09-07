Boy, 16, arrested in connection with serious sexual assault in Inverurie

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in Inverurie.

Police were called to the incident near the River Don in Inverurie at around 6.30pm on Monday.

A teenage boy has since been arrested in connection with the serious sexual assault, but has been released pending further inquiries.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault that took place near to the River Don and St James’ Place, Inverurie, around 6.30pm on Monday.

“He has been released pending further inquiries and the investigation is continuing.”

Police were at the scene for almost 24 hours

Officers were in attendance at a riverside path near Port Elphinstone for most of the day following the alleged incident.

They cordoned off a section of the walkway after receiving reports of a serious sexual assault in the area at about 6.30pm on Monday.

An officer stood guard at each end of the cordoned off area along Riverside Paths on Tuesday to make sure nobody walked through while investigation work took place.

Those approaching from St James’s Place throughout the day were asked to use an alternative route.

The area was back open to the public at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.