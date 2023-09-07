Boy, 16, arrested in connection with serious sexual assault in Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 16, arrested in connection with serious sexual assault in Inverurie

Riverside paths were sealed off as police investigated the incident.

By Shanay Taylor
Police stood guard at the scene until almost 24 hours after the reported incident. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police stood guard at the scene until almost 24 hours after the reported incident. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in Inverurie.

Police were called to the incident near the River Don in Inverurie at around 6.30pm on Monday.

A teenage boy has since been arrested in connection with the serious sexual assault, but has been released pending further inquiries.

Police at riverside path in Inverurie.
The riverside path was sealed off by police. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A police spokeswoman said: “A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault that took place near to the River Don and St James’ Place, Inverurie, around 6.30pm on Monday.

“He has been released pending further inquiries and the investigation is continuing.”

Police were at the scene for almost 24 hours

Officers were in attendance at a riverside path near Port Elphinstone for most of the day following the alleged incident.

They cordoned off a section of the walkway after receiving reports of a serious sexual assault in the area at about 6.30pm on Monday.

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

An officer stood guard at each end of the cordoned off area along Riverside Paths on Tuesday to make sure nobody walked through while investigation work took place.

Those approaching from St James’s Place throughout the day were asked to use an alternative route.

The area was back open to the public at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

