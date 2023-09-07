Review: Tom Allen at the Music Hall in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Review: Tom Allen at the Music Hall in Aberdeen

Sonja Rasmussen reviews Tom Allen's show Completely at the Music Hall in Aberdeen.

Comedian Tom Allen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Comedian Tom Allen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.
By Sonja Rasmussen

Comedian Tom Allen is the host with the most from Bake-Off Extra Slice, master of the pointed question, acerbic put-down and witty reply.

The first act of his Completely show at the Music Hall last night saw him in the television role he’s best known for, cheekily joking around like a mischievous schoolboy with several unsuspecting audience members, his asides and quips raising equal measures of blushes and laughter.

Introducing his support act, Louise Young, with a roomful of applause and cheering, he generously set the stage then left her to enjoy the warm laughter of this first-night audience.

A Geordie lass by her own description, she was the naughty to Tom’s nice, with her stories of growing up in South Tyneside seemingly the polar opposite of Tom’s upbringing as the posh, gay, Victorian clothes-wearing son of an HGV driver.

The intricacies of modern life

His return to the stage before the interval sees Tom discuss the intricacies of modern life – Zoom calls, internet dating and online shopping, his observations about cookies and robots proving hilarious to this almost sold-out first-night audience.

Having served up the shocked schoolboy and gay innuendo of the first act, his stand-up routine after the interval projects him into adult life, dating, holidays with his boyfriend and moving out of his parents’ house into a home of his own. He even touches on his dad’s death in one moving tale.

Setting up a home in particular gives him plenty of scope for fun, with descriptions of furniture shopping in department stores and inviting friends with children for dinner giving way to much laughter as the stories unfold.

In whichever role he plays, presenter or stand-up comic, Tom Allen has an easy wit which embraces the audience and envelops them in his world – camp, quirky and oh so funny.

Catch Tom Allen this evening at the Music Hall in Aberdeen

Catch him in Aberdeen again tonight at 7.30pm. Inverness audiences must wait until next June for his Eden Court date.

There is limited ticket availability for tonight’s show, click here for details. 

More from Entertainment

Stephen Webb (left) and Daniel Lustig, who have announced their departure from TV’s Gogglebox (Yui Mok/PA)
‘Thank you for all the love’ – Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig leave Gogglebox
Review: Tom Allen at the Music Hall in Aberdeen
Piano used by Freddie Mercury to compose Bohemian Rhapsody sold for £1.7m
Violinist Giles Broadbent has died at the age of 51 (Stringfever/PA)
Violinist Giles Broadbent dies aged 51
Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke (Jane Barlow/PA)
Anton Du Beke: Strictly has done ‘brilliant job of partnering everybody up’
Top Boy star Saffron Hocking has said the impact her domestic abuse storyline has had on survivors worldwide means ‘more than anything’ (Philipp Raheem/Cosmopolitan UK/PA)
Saffron Hocking: Women thanking me for Top Boy abuse storyline means everything
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Miley Cyrus decided to split with Liam Hemsworth on day of Glastonbury 2019 set
That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson could be given as much as 30 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in Los Angeles for the rapes of two women two decades ago (Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson to be sentenced for two rapes
Bruce Springsteen, with The E Street Band, on stage at Murrayfield, Edinburgh, during his 2023 tour (PA)
Springsteen ‘heartbroken’ to postpone tour dates due to peptic ulcer disease
Haddo House will be taking part in this year's Doors Open Days.
All the 50 buildings in Aberdeenshire taking part in Doors Open Day
Raye is among the 12-strong group of nominees up for a Mercury Prize award (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Arctic Monkeys, Raye and Fred Again.. up for Mercury Prize album of the year

Conversation