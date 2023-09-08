Jail for man who threatened Inverness hospital staff

A man who threatened hospital staff as they tried to assess his injuries following an assault has been jailed.

Corrin MacPhee was so unruly in Raigmore Hospital’s accident and emergency department that he had to be medically sedated, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

When staff tried to assess his injuries MacPhee swore at them and threatened “to fight anyone who came near him”.

MacPhee, 24, appeared via videolink for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the events on September 5 last year.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that police responded to reports of an assault at around 9.05pm.

She said: “They traced the accused and it became clear that he was suffering from an injury.

“Given the injury, police witnesses conveyed him to Raigmore Hospital.”

Injured accused was ‘aggressive’

Ms Gray said the accused was aggressive to police witnesses and medics and began shouting.

He told hospital staff to “f***off” and made comments that he would “fight anyone who came near him”.

The court heard that MacPhee had to be medically sedated in order that doctors could assess his injuries.

Solicitor Mhyrin Hill, for MacPhee, said her client had been under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he was assaulted.

‘Fight or flight’

She said: “He understands it is not appropriate to lash out at those who were trying to assist him.

“He found himself in a position of fight or flight.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson told MacPhee, of Tarradale Gardens, Muir of Ord: “This is appalling behaviour in A&E, where sick members of the public and staff helping those members of the public are present.”

She sentenced him to 135 days imprisonment.