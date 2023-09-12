Craig Reid chuffed his penalty tactics paid off for Keith against Buckie Thistle

Goalkeeper Craig Reid hopes his penalty-saving exploits continue after helping Keith into the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup semi-finals.

The custodian saved two spot-kicks in Saturday’s shoot-out at Kynoch Park as the Maroons eliminated Buckie Thistle.

Reid also saved a penalty the previous weekend in Keith’s defeat against Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League.

The 28-year-old admits saving penalties is something he has been working on and was pleased his efforts paid off against the Jags.

Reid said: “I was down as the fifth penalty taker for us, so I was hoping I might have been able to take a bit of the glory by scoring the last penalty. It didn’t go that far.

“A lot of the boys hadn’t been in a penalty shoot-out before – it’s quite rare but they handled it really well.

“The guys were pretty clinical, Gavin Elphinstone tried his little stutter (and saw his attempt saved by Stuart Knight). I’m sure he’ll stick away the next one though.

“For me, personally, I had a tactic I used which worked well.

“Goalkeepers don’t often get the chance to be a hero, the only time probably is in a penalty shoot-out. I think the last time I had one was when I was 15 and still at school.

“Last week against Formartine I saved one, but it counted for nothing.

“There was more to it than just guessing with the penalties, but I don’t want to give the secrets away.

“In games we’ve had two penalties against us and I’ve saved one, but I’ve gone the right way on both occasions, hopefully that continues.

“It’s something I’ve tried to work on and improve on.”

Maroons trying to recapture past glories

Keith’s progression to the last four is the first time they’ve reached the semi-finals of the Highland League Cup since winning it in 2013.

The Maroons are the most successful side in the tournament’s history, having won it on 10 occasions.

However, they haven’t won any silverware in the last decade, and Reid says it’s been tough trying to replicate former glories.

He added: “At times it’s been difficult for us. There’s often club legends come to watch and they brought a lot of success to Keith. Where the club’s been in recent years isn’t where it wants to be.

“Saturday was a good day for Keith and I think we’re going in the right direction.

@GPHBuildersMer Keith win on penalties — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) September 9, 2023

“There’s a longer term plan with what the management team want to do.

“The way things are with not too much movement in terms of players, you’ve really got to try to bring players through together, coach them and try to improve them.

“We’ve got a good mix of young talent and experienced boys.”

The Highland League Cup semi-final draw is on 3pm on Friday and will be streamed on GPH’s Facebook page.

Brechin City, Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh are the other sides in the hat and Reid isn’t fussed who Keith are paired with.

He said: “We’ll have another tough game, but hopefully we can have it at Kynoch Park.”