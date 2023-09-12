Craig Reid chuffed his penalty tactics paid off for Keith against Buckie Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Reid chuffed his penalty tactics paid off for Keith against Buckie Thistle

The goalkeeper saved two spot-kicks in the Maroons' shoot-out success against Buckie in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

By Callum Law
9 September 2023. Keith FC, Kynoch Park, Balloch Road, Keith,Aberdeenshire,AB55 5EN. This is from the Highland League Cup Game between - Keith FC v Buckie Thistle FC match. PICTURE CONTENT:- Keith GK - Craig Reid saves the penalty as Keith win match. CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Goalkeeper Craig Reid hopes his penalty-saving exploits continue after helping Keith into the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup semi-finals.

The custodian saved two spot-kicks in Saturday’s shoot-out at Kynoch Park as the Maroons eliminated Buckie Thistle.

Reid also saved a penalty the previous weekend in Keith’s defeat against Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League.

The 28-year-old admits saving penalties is something he has been working on and was pleased his efforts paid off against the Jags.

Reid said: “I was down as the fifth penalty taker for us, so I was hoping I might have been able to take a bit of the glory by scoring the last penalty. It didn’t go that far.

“A lot of the boys hadn’t been in a penalty shoot-out before – it’s quite rare but they handled it really well.

“The guys were pretty clinical, Gavin Elphinstone tried his little stutter (and saw his attempt saved by Stuart Knight). I’m sure he’ll stick away the next one though.

“For me, personally, I had a tactic I used which worked well.

“Goalkeepers don’t often get the chance to be a hero, the only time probably is in a penalty shoot-out. I think the last time I had one was when I was 15 and still at school.

Craig Reid, left, and Keith team-mate Liam Duncan celebrate the victory against Buckie

“Last week against Formartine I saved one, but it counted for nothing.

“There was more to it than just guessing with the penalties, but I don’t want to give the secrets away.

“In games we’ve had two penalties against us and I’ve saved one, but I’ve gone the right way on both occasions, hopefully that continues.

“It’s something I’ve tried to work on and improve on.”

Maroons trying to recapture past glories

Keith’s progression to the last four is the first time they’ve reached the semi-finals of the Highland League Cup since winning it in 2013.

The Maroons are the most successful side in the tournament’s history, having won it on 10 occasions.

However, they haven’t won any silverware in the last decade, and Reid says it’s been tough trying to replicate former glories.

He added: “At times it’s been difficult for us. There’s often club legends come to watch and they brought a lot of success to Keith. Where the club’s been in recent years isn’t where it wants to be.

“Saturday was a good day for Keith and I think we’re going in the right direction.

“There’s a longer term plan with what the management team want to do.

“The way things are with not too much movement in terms of players, you’ve really got to try to bring players through together, coach them and try to improve them.

“We’ve got a good mix of young talent and experienced boys.”

The Highland League Cup semi-final draw is on 3pm on Friday and will be streamed on GPH’s Facebook page.

Brechin City, Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh are the other sides in the hat and Reid isn’t fussed who Keith are paired with.

He said: “We’ll have another tough game, but hopefully we can have it at Kynoch Park.”

