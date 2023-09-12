Lifetime animal ban for Nairn man who let dog starve to death in squalid flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifetime animal ban for Nairn man who let dog starve to death in squalid flat

The American Staffordshire bull terrier, named Duke, had chewed anything that was in the flat - including a sofa, its foam filling and tins of food - in a vain battle to survive.

By David Love
Brian Farmer leaves Inverness Sheriff Court at a previous appearance.
A man who let a dog starve to death in an empty Nairn flat has avoided a prison sentence but has been handed a lifetime ban from ever keeping animals.

Brian Farmer left the American Staffordshire bull terrier, named Duke, in appalling conditions inside the empty property until it died of starvation.

Inverness Sheriff Court was previously told how the poor animal had chewed anything that was in the flat in Church Street – including a sofa, its foam filling and tins of food – in a vain battle to survive.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that the offences took place between September 23 2021 and February 4 2022.

She said that Highland Council had forced entry to the property at 1a Church Street on January 27 after it was abandoned by Farmer.

‘The dog had been dead for some time’

The state of the property was such that industrial cleaners were called in, but on February 3 the cleaners discovered the emaciated body of the dog and alerted the SSPCA.

The next day an SSPCA inspector went to the property, which was described as “in a terrible state” with a “strong foul-smelling odour”, and was “shocked to see the emaciated state of the body of the dog”.

“It was obvious that the dog had been dead for some time,” Ms Duffy-Welsh said.

A post-mortem examination found the dog to be “in very poor body condition” and weighing just 14 kilograms.

“The ribs and bony prominences were easily observed and the head appeared too big for the body,” she said.

“Decomposition suggested the dog had been dead for several weeks.”

‘It was not my client’s dog’

Defence solicitor David Patterson said that it was “a horrific offence” and added: “It was a significant breach of trust and led to a completely avoidable, unnecessary and miserable death. It was not my client’s dog. It had been left in his care.

“Little can be advanced to mitigate this offence, which he accepts. He has had a challenging life, a lack of education and social development which led to him suffering from mental health issues.

“Clearly it is an offence where the court will be considering a jail sentence but there are other ways he can be dealt with.”

After hearing the mitigation and reading from the background report, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank – who previously called the crime “an incredible act of cruelty” – decided not to jail Farmer.

Sheriff Cruickshank told Farmer, of of Church Street, Nairn, that because he was under 25, the fact he had never been in prison before and factors contained within the confidential social work report, he enjoyed the protection of the law if there was an alternative to custody.

He also ordered Farmer to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and remain under social work supervision for two years.

