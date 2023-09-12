Highland man left paralysed aged 14 now on course to ‘revolutionise’ wheelchair industry

Andrew Slorance’s world changed when he fell from a tree aged 14 and sustained a spinal injury which left him paralysed.

The incident, which occurred in 1983, meant he became a wheelchair user and has been for almost 40 years.

However, Andrew grew frustrated at the lack of advancements in the support devices, and set off on a mission to revolutionise wheelchairs.

Phoenix Instinct wheelchair revolution progress

Andrew created Phoenix Instinct in 2015 with a goal of building the world’s first ‘smart wheelchair’ .

He said: “Wheelchairs haven’t advanced like other technologies.

“They’re pretty much the same as they were in the 1980s and I want to do something about that.”

In amongst the wheelchair developments Andrew has made it lightweight and included electronic brakes.

Phoenix Impact won $1 million two years ago after the firm was named winner of the Mobility Unlimited Challenge Contest.

It was one of five international finalists, and ultimately the winner of the three year-long Toyota Mobility Unlimited Challenge.

The firm received the funding to develop the first “smart wheelchair”, which it has called Phoenix I.

Andrew added: “The development money has allowed us to create the a lightweight chair made of carbon fibre.

“The next challenge is to take it from a pre-production prototype to getting through rigorous tests and ready to market.

“The funding has helped in the purchases of equipment such as 3D printers and curing ovens.

Andrew is now using the 5kg chair which he says has changed his life.

He said: “Wheelchairs don’t currently have brakes for going downhill.

“If you bought a bike and I told you put your hands on the wheels to stop you’d think I had gone crazy.

“This chair is so easy to move around and has electronic brakes. I hope it changes many lives.

“The feedback so far is it will revolutionise the wheelchair industry.”

Thankful for Hie help

Now Phoenix Instinct has secured a £79,500 grant from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (Hie).

The funding will help the Forres-based firm with costs of £137,500 for transitioning to an advanced manufacturing company.

Andrew called Hie’s support “outstanding from day one” and said it “goes a long way” to help getting Phoenix I on the market.

He said: “Developing products is very expensive and difficult for a small business to afford.

“The progress has been really good and that’s why we feel Hie has chosen to support us.

“Support from Hie goes a long way to getting us to market with the Phoenix I and continuing our journey to revolutionise technology for wheelchair users around the world.”

The move to full scale manufacturing in Moray is expected to create two jobs and support three current jobs within the company.

The firm’s turnover is expected to be boosted threefold with one third coming from international sales.

Hie senior development manager Scott McKnockiter said: “I’m delighted we have been able to provide support and look forward to seeing the project develop.”

The company’s aims for the next three years is to become “the leader in innovative products that facilitate independence for active wheelchair users”.