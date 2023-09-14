Elgin mum avoids fine for drug possession and drug-driving charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Elgin mum avoids fine for drug possession and drug-driving charge

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood decided that to fine Jessica Gunn, 25, would only punish her children.

By Joanne Warnock
Jessica Gunn, 25, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Jessica Gunn, 25, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An Elgin mum has avoided a fine for drug possession after a sheriff decided that to do so would punish her children.

Jessica Gunn, 25, appeared in the town’s sheriff court charged with possession of cannabis to a street value of around £270.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that Gunn had been pulled over by traffic police on the A96 by Fochabers on January 20 2023.

They noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the car and found a bag containing 26g of cannabis after searching the vehicle.

‘I don’t like needles … I’m not doing that’

Gunn was taken to Elgin police station but refused to give a sample of blood stating: “I don’t like needles … I’m not doing that”.

Her defence counsel, Grant Daglish explained that Ms Gunn, a mum-of-three, was unemployed and in receipt of £600 in benefits per month, adding that her daily cannabis habit was around 7g.

He said she had offered to get a blood sample taken by her own doctor because “she would have felt more comfortable” – but her request was refused.

Mr Daglish offered a possible fine repayment at £40 per month, but Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood interjected.

Sheriff queried how much her daily habit was costing

Sheriff Fleetwood queried how much her daily habit was costing, given the value of the cannabis found and said: “Is that a £50-a-day habit – given she is smoking 7g a day?”

Mr Daglish replied that it was “at that time” but added that she was now working to “ween herself off”.

Sheriff Fleetwood said he would not impose a fine as it would only be “punishing your children”.

He said: “You are unemployed and particularly as you are seeking support, I am not sure that a better alternative would be unpaid work.

“In light of your efforts and the steps you are taking to reduce your habit, I am not disposed to impose a fine as your children would lose out.”

He deferred sentencing for background reports and Gunn, of Meadow Cresscent, Elgin, is set to appear again on October 26, 2023.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Aberdeen where Kirsty Sutherlnad was conviced of offences in February 2023. .
Woman faces court accused of abandoning cats, starving kitten to death
Jessica Gunn, 25, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner groped pupils and mum in photo booth at school dance
Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Woman charged after Inverness taxi driver racially abused
Jessica Gunn, 25, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Former law student who abused partner back in court for breaching order not to…
Jessica Gunn, 25, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Award-winning Aberdeen carer given driving ban after admitting string of offences
Jessica Gunn, 25, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen thief stole vodka at 9.20am and racially abused M&S employee
Jessica Gunn, 25, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Lifetime animal ban for Nairn man who let dog starve to death in squalid…
Jessica Gunn, 25, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Reveller punched woman in the face after she struck him with her handbag
The strip club in Aberdeen the worker was strangled in before the man fled to Lithuania.
Warrant for strip club strangler who fled to Lithuania with family
Jessica Gunn, 25, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen restaurant boss admits £50,000 tax dodging charge