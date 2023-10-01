Woman admits biting boyfriend and walking drunkenly through Elgin with knife

An Elgin woman has admitted biting her partner and then drunkenly wandering through the town carrying a knife.

Somporn Fredriksson, 44, of South Street, had been up drinking all night on October 12 last year and began arguing with her partner.

The court heard that Fredriksson and the man had been at home together that evening, but he had gone to bed.

When he woke the next morning at around 7.45am he found Fredriksson was “still up and drinking”.

She had been drinking all night

“She was very intoxicated,” fiscal depute Karen Poke said.

“[Her partner] left for work and returned at around 11.30am. Fredriksson began arguing with him. She went to grab an empty bottle and he stopped her by grabbing her wrists.”

The court was told that Fredriksson then retaliated and bit the man on the wrist “leaving a bite mark”.

“He went upstairs to the bedroom intending to collect some belongings to leave the property,” Ms Poke said.

“He heard the front door open and saw [Fredriksson] was standing in the courtyard outside – she had a knife in her hand.”

She walked along still holding the knife

The man decided to follow Fredriksson onto Elgin’s Guildry Street, all the time she was still holding the knife, the court was told.

A member of the public approached her to ask if she was okay and then her partner managed to take the knife from her and took it home.

She was then taken to the police station by the concerned member of the public and she was later joined by her partner.

Fredriksson’s defence counsel Stephen Carty said her behaviour was “clearly not assisted by alcohol” and said the couple had been arguing.

He said: “Tensions were high. She was very concerned for her own safety.

“What she did then was to take hold of a knife and run out of the property along the street. Her memory of what took place in the house is relatively poor.”

Mr Carty added that the couple were now reconciled and asked for a deferred sentence based on good behaviour.

Sheriff David Sutherland imposed a structured deferred sentence and told Fredriksson to return to court on January 18 2024, and did not deem a non-harassment order necessary.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.