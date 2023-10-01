Woman admits biting boyfriend and walking drunkenly through Elgin with knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman admits biting boyfriend and walking drunkenly through Elgin with knife

Somporn Fredriksson had been up drinking all night on October 12 last year and began arguing with her partner.

By Joanne Warnock
Somporn Fredriksson pled guilty to wandering on street with a knife in Elgin Picture shows; Somporn Fredriksson. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook profile Date; Unknown
Somporn Fredriksson pled guilty to wandering on street with a knife in Elgin Picture shows; Somporn Fredriksson. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook profile Date; Unknown

An Elgin woman has admitted biting her partner and then drunkenly wandering through the town carrying a knife.

Somporn Fredriksson, 44, of South Street, had been up drinking all night on October 12 last year and began arguing with her partner.

The court heard that Fredriksson and the man had been at home together that evening, but he had gone to bed.

When he woke the next morning at around 7.45am he found Fredriksson was “still up and drinking”.

She had been drinking all night

“She was very intoxicated,” fiscal depute Karen Poke said.

“[Her partner] left for work and returned at around 11.30am. Fredriksson began arguing with him. She went to grab an empty bottle and he stopped her by grabbing her wrists.”

The court was told that Fredriksson then retaliated and bit the man on the wrist “leaving a bite mark”.

“He went upstairs to the bedroom intending to collect some belongings to leave the property,” Ms Poke said.

“He heard the front door open and saw [Fredriksson] was standing in the courtyard outside – she had a knife in her hand.”

She walked along still holding the knife

The man decided to follow Fredriksson onto Elgin’s Guildry Street, all the time she was still holding the knife, the court was told.

A member of the public approached her to ask if she was okay and then her partner managed to take the knife from her and took it home.

She was then taken to the police station by the concerned member of the public and she was later joined by her partner.

Fredriksson’s defence counsel Stephen Carty said her behaviour was “clearly not assisted by alcohol” and said the couple had been arguing.

He said: “Tensions were high. She was very concerned for her own safety.

“What she did then was to take hold of a knife and run out of the property along the street. Her memory of what took place in the house is relatively poor.”

Mr Carty added that the couple were now reconciled and asked for a deferred sentence based on good behaviour.

Sheriff David Sutherland imposed a structured deferred sentence and told Fredriksson to return to court on January 18 2024, and did not deem a non-harassment order necessary.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

 

 

More from Crime & Courts

Post Thumbnail
DNA method that snared infamous US serial killer could be used to catch cheese…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jaffray broke into Alness Bowling Club and stole from a slot machine Picture shows; Jason Jaffray Tain Sheriff Court. N/a. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Bowling club raider emptied slot machine then told cleaner he was looking for a…
Detectives have recovered a DNA profile of the unidentified killer who murdered Aberdeen taxi driver George Murdoch 40 years ago today Picture shows; George 'Dod' Murdoch's murder could be solved using a DNA profile thought to belong to his killer. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland/Shutterstock/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
DNA breakthrough in hunt for cheese wire killer of Aberdeen taxi driver
The main entrance to Kinloss Barracks. Picture by Gordon Lennox 26/08/2016
Kinloss man charged with domestic abuse at barracks
Police at the scene of the incident at GPH Builders Merchants in Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson
Man in court accused of killing 'doting' Inverurie dad
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drink-driving student blamed strong mouthwash for being three-times the limit
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A man who staged a four-hour siege that prompted an armed response has been jailed. Police cordoned off Burgage Drive in Tain after John McDonald appeared at a window with a knife, threatening to harm himself and officers Picture shows; John McDonald appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (accused) / DC Thomson (court locator) Date; Unknown
Man jailed after four-hour siege with armed police in Tain
Stonehaven domestic abuser Iain Bell. Image: Facebook
'I am going to make sure you burn': Stonehaven man threatened to set fire…
The Insch man who crashed his BMW
Insch man who fled after crashing BMW found over-the-limit in mum's car
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen embezzler Coleen Muirhead Picture shows; Aberdeen embezzler Coleen Muirhead. n/A. Matthew Donnelly Date; 31/08/2023
Aberdeen gran jailed after swindling £1.5 million from scrap metal firm