Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Humble Aberdeen pensioner: ‘I won £730,000 lottery jackpot and all I bought was a cuckoo clock’

One year on, Seaton octogenarian Alexander Hardingham still can't believe his luck.

By Denny Andonova
Seaton lottery winner Alexander Hardingham
Alexander Hardingham won more than £700,000 from the People's Postcode Lottery. Image: Kath Flannery and Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

What would you do if you won hundreds of thousands of pounds?

Would you splash out on a tour of exotic locations you’ve only ever dreamed of visiting, or buy a big new house?

These were the tough questions Seaton residents faced last October when they scooped a combined £3.2 million from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

At a time when many were facing the brunt of rising energy bills and soaring shopping costs, 125 Aberdonians got to go home with a share of the staggering sum.

Seaton residents gathered at P&J Live to receive their prizes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

While residents were initially told they could expect to win at least £5,000 each, they were left in “shock” to discover the least they would walk away with was £13,996.

Some ended up with much, much more.

And one lucky pensioner scooped a staggering amount that would change his life forever… Or would it?

Exactly a year after this monumental day, Seaton’s big lottery winner Alexander Hardingham reveals:

  • How he stayed true to his humble roots even after his big win
  • How his life changed after that day and where he spent the money
  • And what is his most prized possession

‘Money is nae going to change me’

Seaton lottery winner Alexander Hardingham at the People's Postcode Lottery ceremony at P&J Live.
Alexander Hardingham “almost had a heart attack” when he found out he won more than £730,000. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A year on, wheelchair-bound Alexander Hardingham is still in disbelief about winning the grand prize of £733,648.

And he often finds himself waiting for that call, telling him “it was all a big mistake”.

As you walk into his home on the outskirts of Seaton, it’s hard to imagine he “was covered in gold” last year – metaphorically speaking, of course.

The chipper 84-year-old tells me he “felt like King Charles” as all eyes turned to him at the P&J Live ceremony.

Alexander and his brother John say they are “happy as they are”. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

But the money hasn’t changed him.

“I can be sitting all suited up here, with a fancy car parked outside,” he laughs.

“But that’s not for me – I’m too set in my ways, and I’m nae changing.”

So how did he spend the cash?

Born and bred in Aberdeen, Alexander didn’t fancy moving into a mansion or buying a yacht to travel the world.

Quite the opposite, he was happy to stay in his Seaton home of 42 years surrounded by his simple but prized possessions, each loaded with happy memories.

He does admit, however, he would have gladly spent £20,000 on a cruise ship trip – if he had been 40 years younger (and with a girlfriend, but more on that later).

The AIDA cruise ship has been a regular visitor to Aberdeen this summer – but Alexander is not too keen to hop on board at his age. Image: Guenter Graefenhain/imageBROKER/Shutterstock.

With all doors now open to him, I ask Alexander how he spent the cash in that case.

He thinks for a few seconds and starts listing all the things he acquired in the last year – “nothing big really, just bits and bobs”.

These included some essentials like a new couch, a pair of glasses and new clothes.

His face lights up as he shares how he swooped across the shops, pilling everything that caught his eye in the cart without even looking at the price tags.

That was a novelty for Alexander, who describes himself as a “simple working man”.

The multi storey flats at Seaton and Regent Walk seen from the beach front. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

He worked at Royal Aberdeen Workshops for the Blind and Disabled for 26 years – but could never afford to just “throw cash in the spur of the moment”.

“It’s a rare feeling,” Alexander reflects.

“I can get whatever I want without even thinking about the price. If I just decide I need a new fireplace, I can get it immediately just like that.

“The thing is I don’t really need anything, and I was as happy before when I was just on my disabled pension.

“I’ve never had that kind of money, and now that I do – I don’t know what to do with it.”

A rather unusual purchase – but of great sentimental value

His most valuable purchase might come as a surprise.

For him and his 72-year-old brother John, it’s worth more than any luxury item.

The Swiss cuckoo clock is now proudly hanging on Alexander’s living room wall. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

When asked about the best thing he bought with the cash, Alexander immediately points towards a Swiss cuckoo clock with carefully carved wooden details.

While it might not be as glossy or expensive as a new car, it has unmatched sentimental value because it’s similar to the one their grandparents had decades ago.

“We’ve been wanting to get a Swiss one for years,” he smiles.

“And it’s just a few hundred, but I could never spend so much on it. Until now.”

Ragout of Evening Express coverage of Alexander Hardingham's lottery win in October 2022.
Alexander is no stranger to fame and glory, having hit our and national headlines with his big win last year. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

What would you do if you had so much cash at hand? Let us know in our comments section below.

Any sign of romance?

When Alexander scooped the massive prize last year, his sense of humour hit the headlines.

The plucky pensioner joked that first thing on his to-do list would be to “get a girlfriend”.

So I have to ask the question.

Alexander tells me he’s still waiting for Mrs Right, despite his neighbours joking that women would be lining up to ask him out on a date after his windfall.

‘I still smile every time I think about it’

One year after his monumental day, Alexander is still uncertain about what he actually wants to do with the money.

His brother John says they have hired a financial advisor to figure out their best option, given the current climate.

And with inheritance tax threatening to take away 40% of the jackpot, even the idea of leaving it behind for family has proved to be a complicated matter.

Seaton lottery winner Alexander Hardingham at the People's Postcode Lottery ceremony at P&J Live.
Alexander won the jackpot after casting two tickets with the full winning postcode. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

But right now, Alexander is happy to take things one day at a time – knowing nothing is out of reach.

While he doesn’t hold any hopes of winning again, he continues to try his luck.

“I still smile every time I think about it,” he says.

“I used to read about people who won the lottery in the paper – and now I’m one of them.

“It took me 80 years to get myself around to do it and look what happened. It still hasn’t really sunk in.

“It’s all genuine, it’s all possible – just go for it.”

Conversation