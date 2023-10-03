Controlling police officer threatened to ‘ruin’ boyfriend with false sex abuse allegations

A controlling and abusive police officer threatened to make false allegations against her policeman boyfriend and “ruin” him if he ever tried to leave her, a court has been told.

Emma Willmott followed through on her threats and reported her partner to colleagues, who, after thorough investigations, never charged him with any crime.

Willmott says she now intends to resign from Police Scotland after she appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted a domestic abuse charge.

The 24-year-old was ultimately admonished, meaning the conviction goes on her record but there is no further punishment.

Her ex-partner was so concerned about her behaviour that he asked for a non-harassment order to be imposed, but Sheriff Margaret Hodge opted against one after being told by Willmott’s solicitor that the man should be “robust” enough to look after himself.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the offending behaviour occurred between February 1 and June 19 2022 at an address in Aberdeen and elsewhere.

‘Report him to the police in a bid to ruin him’

He said Willmott was stationed at Tillydrone station in 2021 when she met the complainer and they entered into a relationship that July.

During the relationship, Willmott opened up about her mental health struggles, and the man was supportive until she stopped taking medication and engaging with support.

Mr McMann told the court: “Between February and June 2022, the accused’s behaviour changed.

“She began to engage in a course of behaviour towards her partner which was abusive and caused him both psychological and physical harm.

“On various occasions, the accused would send the complainer repeated messages within a short space of time which was overwhelming for the complainer.

“These mostly revolved around where he was, what he was doing and who he was with.”

In one incident, on May 13 2022, the man went for a night out with friends and, within the space of half-an-hour, received 24 texts from Willmott asking if she could join them.

When he told her she couldn’t, Willmott messaged him again, referencing feeling suicidal.

Mr McMann said: “The complainer was left feeling that he could not enjoy his night and felt the complainer was trying to control his evening.

“This is just one example of this type of behaviour.”

Willmott sent her partner a “high volume” of text messages over the course of the dates in the charge, including 2,357 in June alone.

In March 2022, the man began to question what he wanted from the relationship and if he should end it.

‘She knew that her behaviour was controlling’

Mr McMann said: “In April 2022, the complainer was at his mum’s house following a minor argument with the accused.

“He started to receive messages from the accused which included reference to her going to the police to make allegations against him – allegations which were false.

“This, of course, impacted the complainer negatively and caused him distress due to his job.”

On May 25, the man told Willmott he wanted to end their relationship due to her behaviour.

Mr McMann said: “As a result, the accused repeatedly told the complainer she was going to report him to the police in a bid to ruin him and then stormed out of the house.

“This caused the complainer great distress and anxiety and, whilst he knew any allegations would be false, he did not wish to remain in home address.”

After taking several days to consider what he wanted to do, the man texted Willmott on June 2 to end the relationship.

The fiscal depute told the court: “Various messages were exchanged including messages from the accused along the lines that if the complainer ended the relationship the accused would harm herself.

“The complainer was left feeling that he was being coerced into staying in the relationship.

‘Complainer felt trapped in relationship’

“The complainer was left feeling very worried about the accused due to her mental health.”

A few days later, and after more threats, the man suggested informing their work in order to get her help and support.

She replied by saying that that would “ruin her career and if he did that she would ruin his”.

The threats continued over the next few weeks “in order to prevent the complainer from ending the relationship”.

In some of the text messages, she “accepted that she knew what she was doing and that she knew that her behaviour was controlling”.

Willmott also became “obsessed” that the man was speaking to another woman, despite their relationship being over.

On June 13 or 14, Willmott pushed the man forcefully to the chest before later apologising over text and stating she wanted them to get back together.

Mr McMann said: “Over the next few days, the complainer was very concerned about the accused’s mental health and felt he wanted to report matters internally to the police to get her some support.

“However, he was worried that the complainer would come good on her threats to report him to the police.

“This did, in fact, come to fruition when the complainer sought advice from a colleague, who advised him that he should contact the police regarding concerns for the accused as well as her behaviour towards him.

‘Almost a tit-for-tat situation’

“As a result of this, the accused reported the complainer for allegations of assault and sexual abuse.

“This was investigated thoroughly by the police and the complainer has never been charged.

“As a result of the accused’s behaviour, the complainer felt that he was trapped in a relationship with her, could not seek assistance from work or colleagues, and could not find a way out.”

Willmott was arrested on July 5.

Mr McMann said the complainer was “in favour” of a non-harassment order as he was worried Willmott would try to contact him again.

Willmott, of Ashwood Park, Bridge of Don, pled guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of her ex.

Defence agent Gary McIlravey said his client had a “long-standing mental health condition” and described the relationship as “tempestuous”.

He said: “Counter-allegations were made and no further action was taken due to lack of evidence.

“There has been almost a tit-for-tat situation going on between the parties.”

Mr McIlravey highlighted that, although the Crown narrative mentioned “physical harm”, this was not part of the libel.

‘Toxic relationship’

He said Willmott had been subject to a “barrage” of medication, which she had to stop due to falling pregnant from another relationship, leading to a difficult period for her.

The lawyer added that Willmott would be resigning from the police following the guilty plea.

Mr McIlravey asked the court to consider an absolute discharge, meaning the matter is not classed as a conviction, as it could otherwise impact on plans to move to Australia with her new partner, who is also a police officer.

He added: “She is clearly not a risk to society at large.

“It’s unfortunate that the combination of this relationship and her underlying issues erupted in such an obviously toxic manner.”

Asked for the court to refrain from imposing a non-harassment order, Mr McIlravey said: “The complainer is a serving police officer. One would hope he would be sufficiently robust to look after himself.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Willmott: “It does seem as if your behaviour crossed various lines and was unreasonable, but I’m sure you realise that yourself.

“It was within the context of what does appear to have been a toxic relationship.”

The sheriff also highlighted Willmott’s mental health and the fact she had sought assistance in that regard.

She admonished her and declined to impose a non-harassment order.

