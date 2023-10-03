Master tapes of Aberdeen’s European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph set for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Master tapes of Aberdeen’s European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph set for auction

The BetacamSP broadcast tapes cover all 120 minutes of action from the Dons' victory against Real Madrid in Gothenburg.

By Danny Law
Imajica Brand Evolution managing director Jeff Riley, left, with Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson.
Master tapes of Aberdeen’s victory over Real Madrid in the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup final will be auctioned at a ‘Champions of Europe Celebration Event’ at P&J Live on November 24.

Spread over two BetacamSP broadcast tapes, the recordings cover all 120 minutes of action from the rain-soaked night in Sweden when Sir Alex Ferguson’s players wrote their names into the club’s history books.

The tapes include original ITV Sport labelling and receipts and have been donated for auction by Imajica Brand Evolution.

Imajica’s managing director Jeff Riley acquired the tapes when producing the documentary ‘Stand Free: 100 Years of Aberdeen Football Club’ as part of the club’s centenary celebrations in 2003.

Riley said: “For any Aberdeen supporter looking to own a slice of Gothenburg, these tapes are as rare a memento as is available as they are the only the only masters of that great night that are in the public domain.

“I first acquired these over 20 years ago when making the documentary to mark the club’s centenary.

“The video footage was converted to DVD and was included as part of the DVD package that supporters could purchase.”

Aberdeen legend Willie Miller lifts a trophy.
Riley added: “The tapes are in pristine condition and, for anybody who still owns a Betacam player, would still be watchable.

“But even as a keepsake, they represent a unique opportunity for a Dons fan.”

A wonderful souvenir

Neil Simpson, the former Aberdeen midfielder who played in the victory over Madrid, said: “It has been great this year to mark the 40th anniversary of the win over Real Madrid.

“It’s a night that is cherished by both supporters and players and these tapes are a wonderful souvenir that can be passed down from generation to generation to ensure that it will continue to be remembered and reflected fondly upon.”

The P&J Live event coincides with the first leg of Aberdeen’s 1983 European Super Cup victory over Hamburg when the club became the first Scottish side to win two continental trophies, a feat that remains to this day.

Other items in the auction include a signed John McGinn Scotland strip from the national team’s victory over Spain earlier this year, limited edition signed ‘Champions of Europe’ memorabilia, a private lunch experience with the Gothenburg Greats and a Cormack Park training experience led by Simpson. All proceeds will be donated to the Gothenburg Greats Legacy Fund.

For more information about the dinner, please contact Harvey Smith on harvey@championsofeurope83.co.uk or 07786 561 040.

