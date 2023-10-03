Master tapes of Aberdeen’s European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph set for auction

Master tapes of Aberdeen’s victory over Real Madrid in the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup final will be auctioned at a ‘Champions of Europe Celebration Event’ at P&J Live on November 24.

Spread over two BetacamSP broadcast tapes, the recordings cover all 120 minutes of action from the rain-soaked night in Sweden when Sir Alex Ferguson’s players wrote their names into the club’s history books.

The tapes include original ITV Sport labelling and receipts and have been donated for auction by Imajica Brand Evolution.

Imajica’s managing director Jeff Riley acquired the tapes when producing the documentary ‘Stand Free: 100 Years of Aberdeen Football Club’ as part of the club’s centenary celebrations in 2003.

Riley said: “For any Aberdeen supporter looking to own a slice of Gothenburg, these tapes are as rare a memento as is available as they are the only the only masters of that great night that are in the public domain.

“I first acquired these over 20 years ago when making the documentary to mark the club’s centenary.

“The video footage was converted to DVD and was included as part of the DVD package that supporters could purchase.”

Riley added: “The tapes are in pristine condition and, for anybody who still owns a Betacam player, would still be watchable.

“But even as a keepsake, they represent a unique opportunity for a Dons fan.”

A wonderful souvenir

Neil Simpson, the former Aberdeen midfielder who played in the victory over Madrid, said: “It has been great this year to mark the 40th anniversary of the win over Real Madrid.

“It’s a night that is cherished by both supporters and players and these tapes are a wonderful souvenir that can be passed down from generation to generation to ensure that it will continue to be remembered and reflected fondly upon.”

The P&J Live event coincides with the first leg of Aberdeen’s 1983 European Super Cup victory over Hamburg when the club became the first Scottish side to win two continental trophies, a feat that remains to this day.

Other items in the auction include a signed John McGinn Scotland strip from the national team’s victory over Spain earlier this year, limited edition signed ‘Champions of Europe’ memorabilia, a private lunch experience with the Gothenburg Greats and a Cormack Park training experience led by Simpson. All proceeds will be donated to the Gothenburg Greats Legacy Fund.

For more information about the dinner, please contact Harvey Smith on harvey@championsofeurope83.co.uk or 07786 561 040.