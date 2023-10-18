Cocaine-fuelled offshore worker chased and attacked female paramedic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Cocaine-fuelled offshore worker chased and attacked female paramedic

Michael Geddes, from Aberdeen, flew into a rage and chased the 999 worker, before trying to drag her out of the ambulance.

By Danny McKay
Michael Geddes attacked a female paramedic.
Michael Geddes attacked a female paramedic.

A drug-addled thug chased and attacked a female paramedic who tried to help him after he took unwell in an Aberdeen flat.

An ambulance was called for offshore worker Michael Geddes when he became unwell at a property on Howes View in the early hours of the morning.

But when emergency crews arrived to make sure he was alright, Geddes, 43, flew into a rage, swearing and swinging his arms at the paramedic, causing her to call for police support.

Such was Geddes’ aggression, the woman was forced to retreat to her ambulance, only to be chased by Geddes, who grabbed and tried to drag her back out of the vehicle.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court paramedics were called to the Howes View address at around 1am and were advised Geddes may have had a seizure.

She said: “Paramedics observed the accused to be under the influence and approached him asking if he was okay, to which he replied ‘f*** you’.

Attacker ordered to pay paramedic compensation

“One of the paramedics took a step back and contacted the control room, requesting police to attend.

“After doing so, the accused stood up and started to move towards the paramedic in a threatening manner, lashing his arms out towards her in an attempt to strike her on the body.”

The paramedics were forced to “retreat” to their ambulance but were followed by Geddes, who “took hold” of the woman’s jacket and “tried to pull her out of the ambulance”.

The woman’s colleague also grabbed onto her to try to stop her being hauled out, and she attempted to use her legs to free herself.

Ms Laird said: “The accused grabbed both of her legs and tried to drag her out of the ambulance.”

Fortunately, at that point, police arrived and intervened.

‘I have instructions to offer his unreserved apologies’

In reply to caution and arrest, Ironside said: “It wasn’t me.”

When searched, he was found to have 56.7g of cocaine.

Geddes, of Gairnshiel Avenue, Aberdeen, pled guilty to possession of cocaine and assault.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said: “He presents as someone who is deeply ashamed and extremely apologetic for his actions.

“I have instructions to offer his unreserved apologies.”

Ms Bentley explained Geddes had consumed cocaine and had little recollection of the offence.

She said the incident had been a “wake-up call” for him and he no longer used cocaine or drank to excess.

Sheriff Sean Lynch fined Geddes £1,925 and ordered him to pay the paramedic £1,000 in compensation.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Elgin Sheriff court
Buckie woman admits assaulting ex-partner with a wooden brush
Michael Geddes attacked a female paramedic.
Man in dock after armed police respond to report of person with 'gun'
Busted performing in Aberdeen.
Police bust drink-driver after bust-up at Aberdeen Busted gig
Michael Geddes attacked a female paramedic.
Inverness man's threatening behaviour on train left 14-year-old girl in tears
Police at a cordon on Menzies Road.
44-year-old man charged in connection with 'serious' Torry assault
Michael Geddes attacked a female paramedic.
Aberdeen film-maker disqualified after drink-driving at nearly five times the limit
Martin McNolty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after assaulting a child at an Aberdeen shopping centre.
Pervert sexually assaulted child at Aberdeen bus stop
Elgin Sheriff Court
Man's 'foolish' wine-fuelled journey through Keith town centre
Michael Geddes attacked a female paramedic.
Woman sent naked pictures and supplied vapes to 15-year-old boy
Michael Geddes attacked a female paramedic.
Huntly drink-driver walked into police station and reported himself after car broke down