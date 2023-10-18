Cocaine-fuelled offshore worker chased and attacked female paramedic

A drug-addled thug chased and attacked a female paramedic who tried to help him after he took unwell in an Aberdeen flat.

An ambulance was called for offshore worker Michael Geddes when he became unwell at a property on Howes View in the early hours of the morning.

But when emergency crews arrived to make sure he was alright, Geddes, 43, flew into a rage, swearing and swinging his arms at the paramedic, causing her to call for police support.

Such was Geddes’ aggression, the woman was forced to retreat to her ambulance, only to be chased by Geddes, who grabbed and tried to drag her back out of the vehicle.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court paramedics were called to the Howes View address at around 1am and were advised Geddes may have had a seizure.

She said: “Paramedics observed the accused to be under the influence and approached him asking if he was okay, to which he replied ‘f*** you’.

Attacker ordered to pay paramedic compensation

“One of the paramedics took a step back and contacted the control room, requesting police to attend.

“After doing so, the accused stood up and started to move towards the paramedic in a threatening manner, lashing his arms out towards her in an attempt to strike her on the body.”

The paramedics were forced to “retreat” to their ambulance but were followed by Geddes, who “took hold” of the woman’s jacket and “tried to pull her out of the ambulance”.

The woman’s colleague also grabbed onto her to try to stop her being hauled out, and she attempted to use her legs to free herself.

Ms Laird said: “The accused grabbed both of her legs and tried to drag her out of the ambulance.”

Fortunately, at that point, police arrived and intervened.

‘I have instructions to offer his unreserved apologies’

In reply to caution and arrest, Ironside said: “It wasn’t me.”

When searched, he was found to have 56.7g of cocaine.

Geddes, of Gairnshiel Avenue, Aberdeen, pled guilty to possession of cocaine and assault.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said: “He presents as someone who is deeply ashamed and extremely apologetic for his actions.

“I have instructions to offer his unreserved apologies.”

Ms Bentley explained Geddes had consumed cocaine and had little recollection of the offence.

She said the incident had been a “wake-up call” for him and he no longer used cocaine or drank to excess.

Sheriff Sean Lynch fined Geddes £1,925 and ordered him to pay the paramedic £1,000 in compensation.

