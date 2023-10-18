Concerns Aultmore wind farm could impact water supplies

Campaigners against a proposed wind farm say the development could impact on water supplies in the area.

Energy company Vattenfall is looking to build 16 turbines at Aultmore between Buckie and Keith.

And a planning application is expected to be lodged by the end of this year with the Scottish Government.

However campaign group Folk Against Mega Aultmore Turbines have concerns.

16-turbine wind farm

They say the development will disrupt water supplies to homes in the area.

And it could disturb an area of peat.

But the wind farm company say their pre-application consultations have gone beyond what is required.

They add that measures will be put in place to safeguard water supplies and avoid peat.

Group organiser Hannah Smith has set up a Facebook page against the wind farm and has more then 270 members.

She lives in a property which will be visually impacted by the development.

Miss Smith said: “Some people didn’t know about the public meetings and they’re living right next to the site.

“The hill top is peat, and all our water supply comes from there.

“The turbines are 200 metres high. They’re the ones they use off shore and they want to put them on land.

“It’s going to be seen from Findhorn to Oldmeldrum.”

Aultmore could power 84K homes

She felt the company was “buying off” people with an incentive of community benefits if the wind farm is approved.

Vattenfall estimated a total of £18.4 million could be spent on local projects over the 35 operating cycle of the development.

However potential community benefits are not considered as part of the planning process.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Vattenfall has undertaken an extensive programme of consultation and engagement with the public which far exceeds minimum pre-application requirements.

Extensive public consultations

“Protecting private water supplies is of the up-most importance to Vattenfall.

“Our hydrologists have carefully assessed the site and liaised with local residents to gather further information and inform the design.”

A 13 turbine project was given the go ahead by Moray Council in 2014 but it was not built.

Instead the wind farm has been redesigned, increasing its output and the number of turbines to 16.

If approved it could generate enough energy to power 84,000 homes – almost four times the original plan.

As its output is expected to be be more than 50 megawatts, the Scottish Government is the determining authority this time.