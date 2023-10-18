Concerns Aultmore wind farm could impact water supplies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Concerns Aultmore wind farm could impact water supplies

Energy company Vattenfall is looking to build 16 turbines at Aultmore between Buckie and Keith.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
wind turbine
Concerns have been raised a proposes wind farm at Aultmore could impact water supplies. Image: Shutterstock

Campaigners against a proposed wind farm say the development could impact on water supplies in the area.

Energy company Vattenfall is looking to build 16 turbines at Aultmore between Buckie and Keith.

And a planning application is expected to be lodged by the end of this year with the Scottish Government.

However campaign group Folk Against Mega Aultmore Turbines have concerns.

16-turbine wind farm

They say the development will disrupt water supplies to homes in the area.

And it could disturb an area of peat.

But the wind farm company say their pre-application consultations have gone beyond what is required.

They add that measures will be put in place to safeguard water supplies and avoid peat.

Group organiser Hannah Smith has set up a Facebook page against the wind farm and has more then 270 members.

Hannah Smith fears Aultmore wind farm will damage water supplies in the area.

She lives in a property which will be visually impacted by the development.

Miss Smith said: “Some people didn’t know about the public meetings and they’re living right next to the site.

“The hill top is peat, and all our water supply comes from there.

“The turbines are 200 metres high. They’re the ones they use off shore and they want to put them on land.

“It’s going to be seen from Findhorn to Oldmeldrum.”

Aultmore could power 84K homes

She felt the company was “buying off” people with an incentive of community benefits if the wind farm is approved.

Vattenfall estimated a total of £18.4 million could be spent on local projects over the 35 operating cycle of the development.

However potential community benefits are not considered as part of the planning process.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Vattenfall has undertaken an extensive programme of consultation and engagement with the public which far exceeds minimum pre-application requirements.

Extensive public consultations

“Protecting private water supplies is of the up-most importance to Vattenfall.

“Our hydrologists have carefully assessed the site and liaised with local residents to gather further information and inform the design.”

A 13 turbine project was given the go ahead by Moray Council in 2014 but it was not built.

Instead the wind farm has been redesigned, increasing its output and the number of turbines to 16.

If approved it could generate enough energy to power 84,000 homes – almost four times the original plan.

As its output is expected to be be more than 50 megawatts, the Scottish Government is the determining authority this time.

More from Moray

Krispy Kreme has spoken out after calls for a new store in the Elgin town centre.
Krispy Kreme: Could Elgin get its own Krispy Kreme store in 2024?
Alex Duguid, centre, with high school pupils. The image was captured as part of The P&J's Pearl Murray Youth Project for Guide Dogs.
275 years of The P&J supporting communities in the north and north-east
Elgin Sheriff court
Buckie woman admits assaulting ex-partner with a wooden brush
Close-up locator outside Skills Development Scotland building in Elgin.
Prominent Elgin High Street unit goes on the market as Skills Development Scotland moves…
Skateboarder on ramp in Grant Park with crowd watching on.
Forres skate park campaigners fear dream could be delayed for years as secondary school…
I pitted these three Scottish IPAs versus the king. Who will win? Image: Kieran Beattie
3 Scottish IPAs versus Brewdog's Punk IPA: Who wins our taste test?
American football player in black and gold shirt running away from player in teal and pink.
Inside the flag football teams in Aberdeen and Elgin now dreaming of the Olympics
Elgin Sheriff Court
Man's 'foolish' wine-fuelled journey through Keith town centre
Krispy Kreme is coming to Inverness.
Krispy Kreme is coming to Moray: Good news for doughnut fans as chain comes…
Stock image of someone sitting at desk holding keys out.
'It's horrendous': Why is it so hard to rent homes in Elgin just now?

Conversation