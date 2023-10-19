Man fined over racist taunt in furious garden bench row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man fined over racist taunt in furious garden bench row

By Danny McKay
A man told his Indian neighbour to go back to his own country during a furious row about a garden bench.

Animosity grew between Ronald Forbes and his downstairs neighbour on Hilton Drive over building repairs and communal garden issues.

But the 60-year-old crossed a line when he turned to racist abuse, which a sheriff branded “utterly disgraceful”.

Forbes also assaulted the man as tensions boiled over into violence during one encounter.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the first incident happened on December 22 last year.

She said Forbes approached his neighbour stating that he’d lived at his address for 35 years before telling him to “go back to your own country”.

Several months later, during the evening of April 27, Forbes again approached the man and began shouting at him in an aggressive manner.

Ms Cardow said Forbes was shouting about “a bench that was in the communal back garden”.

The fiscal said: “The complainer advised the accused not to hit him as he would call the police.

“The accused responded ‘go on then’ and struck the complainer to the arm.”

Forbes, of Hilton Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault and acting in a racially aggravated manner.

‘He’s sorry about this’

Defence agent Bruce MacDonald said the complainer had purchased a ground floor flat underneath Forbes in July last year with the intention of letting it out.

Mr MacDonald said: “Things became fraught not long after the complainer bought the flat because Mr Forbes brought to his attention the fact pillars in the basement were leaning dangerously and requested he repair them because it might impact the whole building.

“The complainer ignored this. This is the genesis of the bad feeling that arose.”

The solicitor said a garden bench had exacerbated things.

He said: “The complainer owns the bench but continues to place it in the communal garden instead of his own property.

“Every so often, they meet and Mr Forbes asked him to attend to the building and move the bench back to his own property.”

Addressing the second incident, Mr MacDonald said: “Mr Forbes moved the bench, once again, back to the complainer’s part of the garden.

“He noticed the complainer moved it back to the communal area.

“He went out to see the complainer and ask why he did this.

“They got into an argument and the complainer took out a mobile phone and started filming the accused, right up in his face.

“Mr Forbes admits he knocked the complainer’s arm away from his face so the filming would stop.

“He’s sorry about this.”

Sheriff Sean Lynch told Forbes: “I want you to understand clearly that I regard your conduct as utterly disgraceful.”

He ordered him to pay a fine totalling £640.

