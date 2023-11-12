Teen attacked Elgin bar worker after rowdy birthday drinking session turns violent

An Elgin teen has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after he assaulted a bar worker during drinks on the eve of his 19th birthday.

George Stewart, who appeared via video link from Polmont Young Offenders facility, admitted assaulting a man outside The Granary in Elgin earlier this week.

Stewart – whose 19th birthday was on Wednesday – was in The Granary on Tuesday and got so rowdy he was asked to leave the pub.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told the court that Stewart had gone to the bar with a female and ordered a cider at around 1pm.

“The staff asked for ID and served him,” Mrs Ralph said. “One staff witness overheard him when they were waiting on a table and he had said he was on a tag – but they thought no more of it.

“[Stewart] started to become fairly rowdy and, at 4pm, he was asked to leave the premises.”

The court heard that on walking outside Stewart knocked over a “heavy duty” sign creating a loud bang.

Staff went outside to see what had happened and discovered Stewart – who they then banned from the pub.

Threw a punch at worker

“[Stewart] began strutting around,” Mrs Ralph said. “Without warning, he threw a punch at the staff member which caused him to strike his head off the fallen sign.”

She described the staff member as being “dazed” and the female Stewart was with led him away from the scene.

The injured bar worker was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital but did not need any treatment.

Stewart’s defence agent Grant Daglish said his client had “no memory” of the attack which was “stupidity”.

He added: “He does not know why he acted in that manner.

“This name and family are well known to the court.”

Mr Daglish went on to say Stewart had experienced some “very different characters” at the Polmont facility and this had been a “wakeup call”.

“He has no taste for custody,” Mr Daglish said.

Stewart also admitted breaching bail three times after removing his electronic tag on June 1, August 28 and October 4 this year.

Behave or face jail

Sheriff David Harvie spoke harshly to Stewart and said he was “getting into bother very rapidly”.

He said: “I want you to understand that if you keep getting into bother it will be within my power to imprison you for two and a half years.

“This is your first time in custody, even on remand. Taking into account you were only 18, I will impose a supervision order for one year.”

Sheriff Harvie also ordered Stewart to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, which will have to be completed within six months, and said he would review the situation in three months.

“You are accumulating so much, so quickly – it is up to you if you take this warning.”

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.