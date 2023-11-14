Aberdeen sheriff still on full pay nearly five years after suspension over ‘inappropriate’ behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen sheriff still on full pay nearly five years after suspension over ‘inappropriate’ behaviour

No criminal charges were made against Sheriff Jack Brown but he was found by to have acted "entirely inappropriately" by a professional tribunal.

By Reporter
Sheriff Jack Brown.
Sheriff Jack Brown.

A solicitor found to have behaved “inappropriately” towards a woman while working as a sheriff remains on full pay nearly five years later, according to reports.

Jack Brown, who became a sheriff in Aberdeen, was the subject of a sexual misconduct allegation against a female solicitor.

Sheriff Brown was suspended in December 2018 but prosecutors decided against criminal proceedings.

A later professional tribunal failed to take into account evidence from two other alleged victims and a second tribunal hearing into his conduct is to be held.

The case was referred to the first minister and the lord president in February this year and Nicola Sturgeon ruled a second tribunal must be held.

Sheriff Jack Brown
Sheriff Jack Brown.

The Courier has asked the Judicial Office what stage this has reached.

In the meantime, The Daily Mail is reporting Sheriff Brown remains suspended on full pay – nearly £160,000 per year.

Behaved ‘entirely inappropriately’

The original tribunal concluded Sheriff Brown had acted “entirely inappropriately” but not to remove him from office.

This was challenged by the complainer – known as Ms X – and a judicial review was held which resulted in Court of Session judge Lord Woolman quashing the tribunal’s decision and the matter being referred back to the first minister.

Lord Woolman said evidence from the other women should have been heard.

When The Courier has previously asked for comment on the status of the case, a  Judicial Office spokesperson said: “Judicial conduct is dealt with on a confidential basis, the Judicial Office for Scotland does not comment on fitness for office tribunals.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

Sheriff fined for pornography chat

The continuing row comes the week after another sheriff found himself on the wrong end of the law.

Former senior sheriff Alistair Duff from Dundee was fined after he mistakenly left his microphone open while talking about pornography with another person.

He had been conducting a training course online and was reported for the shocking sexist and racist language he was using.

A spokesman for the Judicial Office said: “A fitness for office tribunal is convened by the First Minister and the Scottish Government appoint the Chair and Tribunal members, it is not something the Judicial Office can comment on.”

More from Crime & Courts

Police at the scene on Gallowhill Road, Fraserburgh.
Two men charged with 'attempted murder' following incident in Fraserburgh
Sheriff Jack Brown.
Inverness abuser told woman her only escape was to jump from upstairs window
Man tried to sell £50,000 of stolen GPS trackers on eBay using his own…
Sheriff Jack Brown.
Man violently attacked partner without warning at Aberdeen music venue
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Elgin man warned he faces jail if he abuses wife again
Sheriff Jack Brown.
Father of bride left with horror head injuries after Aberdeen wedding attack
Sheriff Jack Brown.
'Just arrest me': Drug-driver's invitation to police after being found with pipe and grinder…
Sheriff Jack Brown.
'You will not be welcome': Court bans accused stalker from Moray area
Sheriff Jack Brown.
Jail for dangerous driver who led police on chase through Rubislaw Den
Sheriff Jack Brown.
'Lucky he still has his life': Offshore worker's one punch caused victim a bleed…