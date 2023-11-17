Mum, 32, who died in New Elgin named locally as police continue probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Mum, 32, who died in New Elgin named locally as police continue probe

Kiesha Donaghy was found within a property in the Anderson Drive area last night.

By Alberto Lejarraga & Michelle Henderson
Kiesha Donaghy, a mother-of-two, is believed to have been found dead at his flat in the Anderson Drive. Facebook
Kiesha Donaghy, a mother-of-two, is believed to have been found dead at his flat in the Anderson Drive. Facebook

A 32-year-old woman who has died in New Elgin has been named locally.

Kiesha Donaghy, a mother-of-two, was found dead at a flat in the Anderson Drive area of New Elgin last night.

Officers have launched a probe and remain at the property while door-to-door enquiries have also begun.

Numerous police officers and vehicles attended the scene late last night and cordoned off the area.

32-year-old woman who died in Elgin named

The 32-year-old woman who died in Elgin has been named as Kiesha Donaghy. Facebook

Residents have expressed their shocked about the death of the young Elgin mum.

A neighbour told the P&J: “When I went upstairs for my bath at 8pm and shut the blinds I saw blue flashing lights and the road cordoned off.

“It’s scary to think it’s so close.”

Police Scotland to confirm the death of Elgin 32-year-old mum

A Police Scotland said earlier: “Police received a report of the death of a 32-year-old woman within a property in the Anderson Drive area of Elgin around 7.20pm on Thursday, 16 November, 2023.

“The death is being treated as unexplained pending a post-mortem examination and next of kin have been informed.

“Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Community in shock as police probe death of 32-year-old woman in New Elgin

 

