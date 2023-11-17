Mum, 32, who died in New Elgin named locally as police continue probe

A 32-year-old woman who has died in New Elgin has been named locally.
Kiesha Donaghy, a mother-of-two, was found dead at a flat in the Anderson Drive area of New Elgin last night.
Officers have launched a probe and remain at the property while door-to-door enquiries have also begun.
Numerous police officers and vehicles attended the scene late last night and cordoned off the area.
Residents have expressed their shocked about the death of the young Elgin mum.
A neighbour told the P&J: “When I went upstairs for my bath at 8pm and shut the blinds I saw blue flashing lights and the road cordoned off.
“It’s scary to think it’s so close.”
A Police Scotland said earlier: “Police received a report of the death of a 32-year-old woman within a property in the Anderson Drive area of Elgin around 7.20pm on Thursday, 16 November, 2023.
“The death is being treated as unexplained pending a post-mortem examination and next of kin have been informed.
“Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
Community in shock as police probe death of 32-year-old woman in New Elgin