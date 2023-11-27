Aberdeen has new ‘hub’ for electricity transmission revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen has new ‘hub’ for electricity transmission revamp

Electricity network firm SSEN Transmission says it is growing headcount across Scotland in order to deliver its Pathway to 2030 plans.

By Keith Findlay
SSEN Transmission managing director Rob McDonald, right, with Energy Cabinet Secretary Neil Gray.
SSEN Transmission managing director Rob McDonald, right, with Energy Cabinet Secretary Neil Gray. Image: SSEN Transmission

SSEN Transmission, the firm responsible for the electricity transmission network across the north and north-east, has opened a new Aberdeen office.

It said it had doubed its footprint in the Granite City by moving to Prime Four business park in Kingswells.

The new site has capacity for 200 people, with the headcount currently sitting at 140.

They previously worked out of shared space at 200 Ashgrove Road West.

‘It’s a big step for the company’

SSEN Transmission managing Director Rob McDonald said: “It’s a big step for the company as we strengthen our commitment to the north of Scotland and get ready to deliver one of the biggest investment programmes that the country has ever seen.”

The firm’s Pathway to 2030 programme of electricity transmission network development projects aims to build capacity for energy security and net -zero targets.

It will involve a number of new and replacement high-voltage power lines being built across the north to support Scotland’s drive to cut carbon emissions.

pylons.
Image: Press Association

Mr McDonald hailed the programme as an “enormous economic opportunity” that would create long-term, sustainable careers across the country.

He added: “With the opening of our new Aberdeen office, and the promise of significant recruitment in the months and years ahead, it’s an exciting time to be a part of our team.”

Electricity network firm has big recruitment plans

SSEN Transmission, part of energy firm SSE, has already seen its headcount grow from around 500 employees in 2018 to more than 1,600 today.

An extimated 500 new workers are joining the business this year, with further recruitment forecast as the company gears up to deliver its Pathway to 2030 programme.

The new Aberdeen office has plenty of space for a growing team in the north-east.

New office a ‘welcome sign’ of new skills and opportunities in north-east

It was opened by Energy Cabinet Secretary Neil Gray, who unveiled a plaque to mark the event.

Mr Gray said: “The trebling of SSEN Transmission’s workforce since 2018 and the creation of this hub, and SSEN Transmission’s investment in it, is a welcome sign of the new skills and opportunities being created in Aberdeen and the north-east as we transition to net zero.

“The electricity network will be critical to delivering the ambitions set out in our draft energy strategy and just transition plan.

“Investment in networks will play a crucial role in creating long-term, high quality, green jobs that will attract and retain talent in communities across Scotland.”

Energy Cabinet Secretary Neil Gray meets employees at SSEN Transmission's new Aberdeen base.
Energy Cabinet Secretary Neil Gray meets employees at SSEN Transmission’s new Aberdeen base. Image: SSEN Transmission

Today’s office opening in Aberdeen follows on from the firm unveiling new premises in Perth, with room for 500 employees, at its headquarters in Perth during 2022.

Meanwhile, SSEN Transmission has plans for “operations warehouses” in Inverness and Dundee.

More from Business

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch speaking at the Global Investment Summit at Hampton Court Palace (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Badenoch seeks to woo investors with bullish tone about UK economy
Global stocks have started the week on the back foot (John Stillwell/PA)
Global shares dip as Bank of England chief rules out rate cuts for ‘foreseeable’
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey (Niall Carson/PA)
Economy above expectations, No 10 says despite Bank governor’s growth concerns
Market Bar Inverness
Historic Inverness pub has £50k slashed from asking price after three years on market
Jo Malone is to move to Aberdeen's Union Square. Image: Heather Fowlie
Jo Malone reveals opening date for Aberdeen Union Square store
Metro Bank’s shareholders have approved a funding package worth £925 million (Laura Lean/PA)
Metro Bank shareholders approve rescue deal in crunch vote
Sam and James O'Neill turn on the style at the launch event for Amazon Prime's 007 show.
Licence to Drill: North Sea workers take on James Bond TV show
MusicMagpie has seen its shares slump after telecoms giant BT pulled out of talks to take over the refurbished electronics retailer (Nick Lylak/Alamy/PA)
BT backs out of musicMagpie takeover talks
The deal will be put to union members (PA)
Consultants reach deal with the Government which ‘could end strikes’
The boss of Santander said it was good news for the industry (Brian Capon/British Bankers’ Association/PA)
Santander boss says scrapping UK bankers’ bonus cap ‘good news’ for industry

Conversation