Aberdeen mum issues warning after cash machine scammers con autistic son out of £300

An Aberdeen mum is warning north-east residents of a cash machine scam after her vulnerable son was conned into handing over £300.

Brydon Esson, who is autistic, was approached by two women on Union Street on Sunday afternoon who told him they had no money to feed their families.

The 21-year-old, who his mum described as having “the biggest heart”, thought he was helping the pair when he went with them to a cash machine.

Hundreds of pounds taken

However, they ended up taking advantage of him and going off with hundreds of pounds from his bank account.

“He came home and said ‘I don’t know if I’ve done a good thing or a bad thing’,” his mum, Chantelle Lee, said.

“He told me he had asked them to leave him alone and told them he is autistic, and then one of the women said that her son was also autistic.

“Brydon felt really bad for them so he went with them both to the bank.”

At one of the cash machines located on St Nicholas Street outside Virgin Money, Brydon inserted his card and pin.

One of the women then stepped in and withdrew £300 from his account.

“He doesn’t know anything about money,” Chantelle added. “Brydon felt he was doing something good, but they were taking advantage of him.

“He is a vulnerable adult and he didn’t know what they were doing.

“I want to make people aware this is happening in Aberdeen and just hope it does not happen to anyone else.”

CCTV footage shows cash transaction

Chantelle reported the incident to the police but because CCTV footage shows Brydon willingly giving the cash to the pair, no criminality could be determined.

A spokeswoman from the police confirmed officers were unable to take any further action.

Chantelle said her son has been incredibly shaken up by the incident and is now scared to leave the house and use his bank card.

“We’ve been trying to help Brydon be more independent,” she said. “Since we moved here we have let him go into town by himself on the bus.

“But since Sunday he has been scared to go out, he won’t even go to the corner shop. We’re having to start all over again.

“He’s been really down, it has been awful to see.”

A number of people have reached out to the family since the incident on Sunday and even offered Brydon money.

To try to help him rebuild his confidence, the team at Resident X, in Marischal Square, have invited him and his family out for a meal.

Owner Andy Eager added: “We just want Brydon to feel he has done a good thing trying to help those he thought were in need and not feel like a victim.”