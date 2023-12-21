Aberdeen mum issues warning after cash machine scammers con autistic son out of £300

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen mum issues warning after cash machine scammers con autistic son out of £300

The vulnerable 21-year-old was approached by two women who told him they had no money to feed their kids.

By Ellie Milne
Brydon Esson, Jaxon and Chantelle Lee
Brydon Esson with his younger brother Jaxon and mum, Chantelle Lee. Image: Chantelle Lee.

An Aberdeen mum is warning north-east residents of a cash machine scam after her vulnerable son was conned into handing over £300.

Brydon Esson, who is autistic, was approached by two women on Union Street on Sunday afternoon who told him they had no money to feed their families.

The 21-year-old, who his mum described as having “the biggest heart”, thought he was helping the pair when he went with them to a cash machine.

Hundreds of pounds taken

However, they ended up taking advantage of him and going off with hundreds of pounds from his bank account.

“He came home and said ‘I don’t know if I’ve done a good thing or a bad thing’,” his mum, Chantelle Lee, said.

“He told me he had asked them to leave him alone and told them he is autistic, and then one of the women said that her son was also autistic.

“Brydon felt really bad for them so he went with them both to the bank.”

Brydon Esson / Virgin Bank on Union Street, Aberdeen
Brydon Esson, 21, was “conned” into giving money to two women from a cash machine at Virgin Money in Aberdeen. Image: Chantelle Lee.

At one of the cash machines located on St Nicholas Street outside Virgin Money, Brydon inserted his card and pin.

One of the women then stepped in and withdrew £300 from his account.

“He doesn’t know anything about money,” Chantelle added. “Brydon felt he was doing something good, but they were taking advantage of him.

“He is a vulnerable adult and he didn’t know what they were doing.

“I want to make people aware this is happening in Aberdeen and just hope it does not happen to anyone else.”

CCTV footage shows cash transaction

Chantelle reported the incident to the police but because CCTV footage shows Brydon willingly giving the cash to the pair, no criminality could be determined.

A spokeswoman from the police confirmed officers were unable to take any further action.

Chantelle said her son has been incredibly shaken up by the incident and is now scared to leave the house and use his bank card.

“We’ve been trying to help Brydon be more independent,” she said. “Since we moved here we have let him go into town by himself on the bus.

Brydon Esson
Brydon has been described as having the “biggest heart” by his mum. Image: Chantelle Lee.

“But since Sunday he has been scared to go out, he won’t even go to the corner shop. We’re having to start all over again.

“He’s been really down, it has been awful to see.”

A number of people have reached out to the family since the incident on Sunday and even offered Brydon money.

To try to help him rebuild his confidence, the team at Resident X, in Marischal Square, have invited him and his family out for a meal.

Owner Andy Eager added: “We just want Brydon to feel he has done a good thing trying to help those he thought were in need and not feel like a victim.”

Exclusive: Meet the new Resident X owners vowing to turn around ‘failed’ Aberdeen venue

