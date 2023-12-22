Crown Street horror crash driver denies trying to kill his ex-girlfriend in collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Crown Street horror crash driver denies trying to kill his ex-girlfriend in collision

Jurors also heard from a police officer who helped complete the crash investigation report, which found George ‘Brian’ Alden "solely responsible" for the crash.

By David McPhee
The crash involving George Alden’s red Citroen C4 occurred at around 1.39am on Crown Street on October 11 last year. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
The crash involving George Alden’s red Citroen C4 occurred at around 1.39am on Crown Street on October 11 last year. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

A driver who crashed into a wall as police pursued him through the centre of Aberdeen has denied doing it in an attempt to kill himself and his girlfriend.

George ‘Brian’ Alden, 36, is on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he faces charges of endangering the life of his ex-girlfriend Chantelle Eisma-Clinch by driving his red Citroen C4 dangerously while under the influence.

It is alleged Alden accelerated to excessive speeds before mounting a pavement and colliding with railings and a building on Crown Street.

The car then flipped over and ended up on its roof in the middle of the road.

Ms Eisma-Clinch suffered a fractured pelvis and spent a fortnight in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the crash.

The crash involving George Alden’s red Citroen C4 occurred at around 1.39am on Crown Street. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Alden, who was working as a barman at the time, admits being over the drink-drive limit but denies driving dangerously, causing serious injury and endangering the life of Ms Eisma-Clinch on October 11 2022.

It’s claimed Alden also refused to let Ms Eisma-Clinch fasten her seatbelt prior to the crash and sped through a red light.

He also denies assaulting her by seizing her by the neck, pushing her against railings and shoving her to the ground.

Driver denies trying to kill woman

But while giving evidence on the third day of his trial, Alden repeatedly denied deliberately crashing the car.

Ms Eisma-Clinch claimed earlier in the trial that as Alden sped off he refused to listen to her pleas for him to stop.

She said he crashed the car due to seeing it as his “only way out” even if it meant killing them both.

“Did you seek to take your own life?” his lawyer Graham Robertson KC asked.

“No, sir,” Alden replied.

Mr Robertson pressed Alden again: “Did you seek to take the life of the passenger in the front passenger seat – the lady who was with you?”

“No, sir,” the accused replied again.

“In the course of that journey from the square to the collision point, did you do or say anything to prevent or to prohibit the front seat passenger to wear a seatbelt?” Mr Robertson asked.

‘No, sir,” Alden said.

“Are you clear about that?” his lawyer asked.

“One hundred percent,” he replied.

Police examine the scene in the aftermath of the crash on Crown Street. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

‘Collision was inevitable’

Jurors also heard from Detective Constable Barry Corbett, who helped complete the crash investigation report which found Alden “solely responsible” for the collision.

The report concluded that there was “little doubt” that the manner Alden’s car was being driven was in response to him being pursued by police vehicles.

But the report added that “it would be expected that a reasonable, careful, competent and safe driver would stop at the earliest and safest moment to do so”.

It went on to conclude that “the vehicle was driven at excessive speed” and was “possibly combined with intoxication”.

The investigators said the crash was caused by “a steering overcorrection” which “led to the vehicle oversteering, resulting in a full loss of control”.

“Due to this, a collision was inevitable,” the report stated.

The trial, before Sheriff Ian Wallace, continues.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Colin Adamson with his two children, Evan and Gillian, in 1982.
New investigation into 1983 murder of Aberchirder man found dead in burned-out car boot…
Marischal College, at the east end of Aberdeen city centre, is council headquarters. Image: Shutterstock
Exclusive: Aberdeen City Council employee accused of embezzling more than £1 million
Exterior of Buckie High School.
Teen, 15, charged after police called twice to Buckie High School within an hour
A bag of cocaine
Detectives felt effects of cocaine after Aberdeen dealer hurled block of powder and it…
A Google Street View image of Merlewood Road, near to the junction with Drummond Crescent.
Men in court accused of seriously injuring pensioner in violent Inverness carjacking
Leon Grant, left, wants to buy and demolish the derelict property where Jill Barclay was murdered.
Jill Barclay's partner slams council for failed murder scene demolition bid
Elgin Sheriff Court
Elgin man ordered to behave after dog custody row lands him in court
George 'Brian' Alden denies endangering the life of his former partner by crashing his Citroen on Crown Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
'See you on the other side': Passenger in Crown Street horror crash claims boyfriend…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Army man slapped pub-goer who 'expressed understanding' of PTSD
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The owner of the property where Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay was brutally raped and murdered plans to move into the house with his family, The Press and Journal can reveal. 'Devastated' campaigners behind a community buyout bid had wanted to demolish the site but the current owner said they were 'taking too long' to buy it from him Picture shows; Jill Barclay was killed at the Farburn Gatehouse, Dyce, in September 2022. N/A. Supplied by Family handout (Jill Barclay)/DC Thomson (Farburn Gatehouse, Dyce) Date; Unknown
Owner of Jill Barclay murder house to turn it into his family home