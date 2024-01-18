Aberdeenshire pensioner loses six-figure sum in cyber scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeenshire pensioner loses six-figure sum in cyber scam

Two men have been arrested after the 73-year-old invested his money into a fraudulent company.

By Bailey Moreton
A 73-year-old man from Aberdeen was the victim of cyber-fraud.
A 73-year-old man from Aberdeen was the victim of cyber-fraud.

An Aberdeenshire pensioner was defrauded of a six-figure sum in a cyber scam.

The 73-year-old lost the huge sum of money after he invested into a fraudulent company between January and April, 2023.

Two men, aged 50 and 25, have since been arrested and charged in connection with cyber fraud and money laundering.

Enquiries are ongoing, and the men will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

They are expected to appear in court at a later date.

Detective sergeant David Williamson said: “Organised crime groups use the internet to target people through investment fraud.

“We work closely with our colleagues in other forces and our partners to target those responsible.

“If you are concerned you may be a victim of this type of crime, please contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 500 111.”

Cyber fraud growing in Scotland

Scottish Government statistics show that cyber fraud is a growing problem in this country.

A government report estimates 8,250 recorded frauds were estimated to be cyber crimes in 2022-23. This is a slight increase from 2021-22, when there 8,010 cyber frauds recorded.

But it is more than double pre-pandemic numbers. In 2019-20, 3,450 cyber fraud incidents were recorded.

Between June 2022 and May 2023, cyber fraud cost Scots £18.5 million. That is according to Action Fraud numbers compiled by technology company Acora One.

Four people were arrested back in November in connection with another cyber crime, targeting a 59-year-old Aberdeenshire man.

‘Stay where you are’: Urgent warning issued by Orkney Islands Council for people to stay at home

More from Crime & Courts

Murder Trial: The Killing of Dr Brenda Page,23-01-2024,Christopher Kit Harrisson, Dr Brenda Page,Compelling two-part documentary series, Murder Trial: The Killing of Dr Brenda Page, focuses on the trial of one of Scotlands most prolific unsolved murders and a familys quest for justice. In July 1978, Dr Brenda Page, a 32-year-old leading scientist at Aberdeen University was brutally murdered in her flat. Over four decades later, her 80-year-old ex-husband Christopher Kit Harrisson finally stands trial, accused of her killing. Filmed over several years with access to the prosecution and defence teams, the police investigation and the victims family, this series takes viewers inside one of the countrys most long-awaited murder trials. ,Firecrest Films/Rita Ling,Firecrest Films/Rita Ling
Fly-on-the-wall Brenda Page murder trial documentary set to air next week
A heavy police presence remains at the scene at Gilbert Street near the River Ness
Man accused of attempted murder after alleged Inverness machete attack
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. William Mackie was found guilty of sex crimes against two victims at Lossie Fish Shop in Elgin Picture shows; William Mackie was found guilty of sex crimes against two victims at Lossie Fish Shop in Elgin. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomon/Google Street View Date; Unknown
Elgin fish shop worker molested girl, 13, in exchange for cash
Darren Rutherford was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in her bedroom. Image: DC Thomson.
Oil worker convicted of sexual assaulting 14-year-old girl as she slept
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Repeat drink-driver caught on way to Asda - to buy more alcohol
Burnett Road Police station in Inverness.
Exclusive: Inverness policeman accused of sexual and communications offences
Nat Fraser, left, Alan Smith right and searches for missing Arlene Fraser back in 1998 centre. Image: DC Thomson/ Supplied / Northpix
Arlene Fraser murder detective slams poor investigations in Post Office Horizon software scandal
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jamie Forbes was found dead outside Elphinstone Court Picture shows; Jamie Forbes was found dead outside Elphinstone Court. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Police Scotland Date; 17/01/2024
Man charged with murder over Tillydrone high-rise death
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeen coach driver avoids driving ban after caught speeding home to pregnant wife
William Curtis. POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER Pic by...............Chris Sumner Taken...............2/3/2020
Ex-fisherman who sent assassination threats to Nicola Sturgeon dies in prison

Conversation