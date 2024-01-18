Aberdeenshire pensioner loses six-figure sum in cyber scam

An Aberdeenshire pensioner was defrauded of a six-figure sum in a cyber scam.

The 73-year-old lost the huge sum of money after he invested into a fraudulent company between January and April, 2023.

Two men, aged 50 and 25, have since been arrested and charged in connection with cyber fraud and money laundering.

Enquiries are ongoing, and the men will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

They are expected to appear in court at a later date.

Detective sergeant David Williamson said: “Organised crime groups use the internet to target people through investment fraud.

“We work closely with our colleagues in other forces and our partners to target those responsible.

“If you are concerned you may be a victim of this type of crime, please contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 500 111.”

Cyber fraud growing in Scotland

Scottish Government statistics show that cyber fraud is a growing problem in this country.

A government report estimates 8,250 recorded frauds were estimated to be cyber crimes in 2022-23. This is a slight increase from 2021-22, when there 8,010 cyber frauds recorded.

But it is more than double pre-pandemic numbers. In 2019-20, 3,450 cyber fraud incidents were recorded.

Between June 2022 and May 2023, cyber fraud cost Scots £18.5 million. That is according to Action Fraud numbers compiled by technology company Acora One.

Four people were arrested back in November in connection with another cyber crime, targeting a 59-year-old Aberdeenshire man.