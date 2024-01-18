Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confident Duk will not exit in the January transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confident Duk will not exit in the January transfer window

Aberdeen striker Duk is on the radar of clubs in Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland and England

By Sean Wallace
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is confident striker Duk will still be at Pittodrie when the January transfer window closes.

Cape Verde international Duk is being tracked by clubs in the Dutch, Italian and Swiss top-flights with a view to a potential January transfer window bid.

The 23-year-old is also on the radar of clubs in the English Championship.

Robson confirmed there has been no contact from any clubs regarding Duk, who is contracted to the Dons until summer 2025.

Duk recently suffered the disappointment of being left out of the Cape Verde squad for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Dons striker featured in the 3-1 win against Burkina Faso last June that secured AFCON qualification.

Robson has backed Duk to bounce back from the AFCON blow to hit the goal trail for the Dons in the second half of the season.

Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Toumba Stadium. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.
Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Toumba Stadium. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “Am I confident he’ll be here beyond the end of the month? Yeah, I think so.

“You’ll always get talk and rumours, but nobody has phoned me.

“Until there’s something concrete there’s nothing for us to worry about or think about.

“If it happens we’ll see where it goes, but at the moment we’ve not heard anything.”

Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK in Greece. Image: SNS.

‘Duk’s a very important player for us’

A recent report claimed Aberdeen had rejected a bid of 2.5million euros and were demanding 3m euros for Duk from Switzerland’s top-flight Young Boys.

However, it is understood there has been no contact between Aberdeen and the Swiss club.

Former club Benfica are thought to be due 50% of any transfer fee the Dons receive for Duk who has scored five goals in all competitions this season.

Goal hero Duk completed a clean sweep at the club’s awards ceremony last season.

He scooped the player of the year award as voted by the club’s supporters and was named players’ player of the year.

Duk, who scored 18 times last season, also won the club’s goal of the season gong for a back-heel finish in the 3-1 win over Dundee United in March.

It was expected Duk would be part of the Cape Verde squad at the AFCON but national coach Pedro Leitão Brito did not select him.

Aberdeen's Duk celebrates scoring
Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

Robson said: “It was probably a blow for Duk but he’s a strong character.

“He’s a brilliant boy, every day he comes in with a smile on his face wanting to work.

“The players and staff love him.

“Duk is a very important player for us.

“We made him do high numbers with his running stats when he first came in and we’ve asked that again of him this season.

“He’s played a lot of football over the last year so we have asked plenty of him.

“So hopefully the break can be good for him, it has freshened him up and he’s ready to go again. ”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson embraces Duk as he is subbed off against Ross County. Image: SNS

Ghosts of Darvel don’t haunt Robson

Aberdeen will return to action after the Premiership winter break when facing Clyde away in the Scottish Cup on Friday evening.

Clyde are currently bottom of League Two.

At the same stage of the tournament last season the Dons suffered a humiliating 1-0 loss to sixth tier Darvel under former manager Jim Goodwin.

Just days after the Darvel debacle the Dons suffered a 6-0 loss at Hibs and Goodwin was sacked by the Pittodrie board.

Robson insists that defeat, the worst in the club’s history, was not on his radar when preparing to face Clyde.

The Dons boss has already led the club to the Viaplay Cup final this season, losing 1-0 to Rangers last month.

He is determined to go one better in the Scottish Cup.

Darvel celebrate a famous win against Aberdeen back in January 2023. Image: SNS.
Darvel celebrate a famous win against Aberdeen back in January 2023. Image: SNS.

He said: “I wasn’t part of it (Darvel loss) last season and it’s a whole new team now.

“So it’s not something I’ve thought about, to be honest.

“We just want to have a good run in the cup like we did in the Viaplay Cup this season.

“That’s our main focus.”

Facing former boss Ian McCall

Robson will go head to head against former manager Ian McCall who was appointed the Bully Wee boss in November last year.

McCall signed Robson for Dundee United from Inverness Caley Thistle in a £50,000 move in summer 2003.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates after the 3-0 defeat of Ross County. Image; SNS.

Robson said: “Ian has had about 900 games as a manager.

“You don’t manage that long unless you’re a really good manager.

“He’s worked at every level in Scottish football and was brilliant for me.

“He signed me for Dundee United and gave me my chance there.

“I had a few other options but he’d tried to sign me before and sold the club well to me.

“He showed real belief in me, especially during times when I wasn’t playing too well.

“Ian was the first manager to play me on both sides and in the middle too, so he was a big influence on my career.

“I have a lot of time for him.

“He’s the kind of manager players play for, he’s motivational and gets the best out of people.

“I have been watching Clyde’s last few games and you can see they’re well coached.

“His teams play off the cuff at times too, he likes players to do that and gives them freedom.

“I have been impressed with what I’ve seen of them and know it’s going to be a difficult game.”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Dylan Lobban, of Aberdeen, left, and Josh Bolton, of Fraserburgh, during the clubs' Aberdeeshire Shield clash last midweek. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen youngsters Alfie Stewart and Dylan Lobban sign contract extensions
Former Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the Scottish Cup loss to Darvel. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must adopt Sir Alex Ferguson's philosophy for Scottish Cup clash with…
Formartine v Cove Pictured is Formartine Captain Craig McKeown Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 10/10/2015
Giant-killer Craig McKeown warns Aberdeen and Celtic not to underestimate Scottish Cup minnows Clyde…
Aberdeen FC bosses have confirmed the move from Pittodrie to a new stadium at Kingsford is still on the cards.
Aberdeen defender Brendan Hamilton joins Banks o' Dee on loan
Aberdeen's Connor Barron training with DD Advanced Coaching.
Football coaching firm boss on how likes of Aberdeen's Connor Barron are using one-to-one…
Or Dadia during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen confirm departure of defender Or Dadia
Referee Euan Anderson. Image: SNS.
Clyde v Aberdeen referee confirmed; Scottish Cup fifth round draw details
Former Dons boss Alex Smith address the media following his dismissal by the Dons in 1992.
Long read: Clyde job restored former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith's faith in football
Aberdeen Women's new signings. From L-R: Jeni Currie, Lois Edwards, and Keeley Banfield
What to expect from new Aberdeen Women trio Lois Edwards, Keeley Banfield and Jeni…
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron in action during the 1-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs at Hampden. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Retaining Connor Barron vital for Aberdeen as he can be Ylber Ramadani's…
3

Conversation