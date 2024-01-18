Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confident Duk will not exit in the January transfer window

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is confident striker Duk will still be at Pittodrie when the January transfer window closes.

Cape Verde international Duk is being tracked by clubs in the Dutch, Italian and Swiss top-flights with a view to a potential January transfer window bid.

The 23-year-old is also on the radar of clubs in the English Championship.

Robson confirmed there has been no contact from any clubs regarding Duk, who is contracted to the Dons until summer 2025.

Duk recently suffered the disappointment of being left out of the Cape Verde squad for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Dons striker featured in the 3-1 win against Burkina Faso last June that secured AFCON qualification.

Robson has backed Duk to bounce back from the AFCON blow to hit the goal trail for the Dons in the second half of the season.

Robson said: “Am I confident he’ll be here beyond the end of the month? Yeah, I think so.

“You’ll always get talk and rumours, but nobody has phoned me.

“Until there’s something concrete there’s nothing for us to worry about or think about.

“If it happens we’ll see where it goes, but at the moment we’ve not heard anything.”

‘Duk’s a very important player for us’

A recent report claimed Aberdeen had rejected a bid of 2.5million euros and were demanding 3m euros for Duk from Switzerland’s top-flight Young Boys.

However, it is understood there has been no contact between Aberdeen and the Swiss club.

Former club Benfica are thought to be due 50% of any transfer fee the Dons receive for Duk who has scored five goals in all competitions this season.

Goal hero Duk completed a clean sweep at the club’s awards ceremony last season.

He scooped the player of the year award as voted by the club’s supporters and was named players’ player of the year.

Duk, who scored 18 times last season, also won the club’s goal of the season gong for a back-heel finish in the 3-1 win over Dundee United in March.

It was expected Duk would be part of the Cape Verde squad at the AFCON but national coach Pedro Leitão Brito did not select him.

Robson said: “It was probably a blow for Duk but he’s a strong character.

“He’s a brilliant boy, every day he comes in with a smile on his face wanting to work.

“The players and staff love him.

“Duk is a very important player for us.

“We made him do high numbers with his running stats when he first came in and we’ve asked that again of him this season.

“He’s played a lot of football over the last year so we have asked plenty of him.

“So hopefully the break can be good for him, it has freshened him up and he’s ready to go again. ”

Ghosts of Darvel don’t haunt Robson

Aberdeen will return to action after the Premiership winter break when facing Clyde away in the Scottish Cup on Friday evening.

Clyde are currently bottom of League Two.

At the same stage of the tournament last season the Dons suffered a humiliating 1-0 loss to sixth tier Darvel under former manager Jim Goodwin.

Just days after the Darvel debacle the Dons suffered a 6-0 loss at Hibs and Goodwin was sacked by the Pittodrie board.

Robson insists that defeat, the worst in the club’s history, was not on his radar when preparing to face Clyde.

The Dons boss has already led the club to the Viaplay Cup final this season, losing 1-0 to Rangers last month.

He is determined to go one better in the Scottish Cup.

He said: “I wasn’t part of it (Darvel loss) last season and it’s a whole new team now.

“So it’s not something I’ve thought about, to be honest.

“We just want to have a good run in the cup like we did in the Viaplay Cup this season.

“That’s our main focus.”

Facing former boss Ian McCall

Robson will go head to head against former manager Ian McCall who was appointed the Bully Wee boss in November last year.

McCall signed Robson for Dundee United from Inverness Caley Thistle in a £50,000 move in summer 2003.

Robson said: “Ian has had about 900 games as a manager.

“You don’t manage that long unless you’re a really good manager.

“He’s worked at every level in Scottish football and was brilliant for me.

“He signed me for Dundee United and gave me my chance there.

“I had a few other options but he’d tried to sign me before and sold the club well to me.

“He showed real belief in me, especially during times when I wasn’t playing too well.

“Ian was the first manager to play me on both sides and in the middle too, so he was a big influence on my career.

“I have a lot of time for him.

“He’s the kind of manager players play for, he’s motivational and gets the best out of people.

“I have been watching Clyde’s last few games and you can see they’re well coached.

“His teams play off the cuff at times too, he likes players to do that and gives them freedom.

“I have been impressed with what I’ve seen of them and know it’s going to be a difficult game.”