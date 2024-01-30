Eyewitness recalls nerve-wracking moment baby was rescued from fatal Aberdeen flat fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Eyewitness recalls nerve-wracking moment baby was rescued from fatal Aberdeen flat fire

The fire service extended a ladder to the third floor in order to save the infant.

By Graham Fleming
The aftermath of fatal fire in a flat in Hilton, Aberdeen, last night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The aftermath of fatal fire in a flat in Hilton, Aberdeen, last night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen resident has told of the nerve-wracking moment a baby was rescued from a fatal flat fire.

Paul Sharp watched as the tot was bundled to safety out the window the Back Hilton Road property last night.

The baby was taken to hospital as a precaution and later discharged. Sadly, two women were pronounced dead at the scene. Four other patients were also treated by paramedics.

At least 15 crews including police, firefighters, paramedics, trauma teams and special operation response teams descended on the flats at around 6pm.

An investigation into the fatal Aberdeen flat fire is underway. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Firefighters outside block of flats on Back Hilton Road.
Firefighters outside the block of flats that caught fire in Aberdeen. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media.

Police remain at the scene as a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is underway.

The two victims have not yet been identified.

Baby rescued from burning flat block

Dad-of-two Paul, who lives nearby, told The Press and Journal: “You could see a silhouette of a woman.

“She was waving from the flat above [the fire].

“She was trying to get their attention.

“They extended a ladder out to her and she handed something out, which turned out to be the baby.

Burst window on Back Hilton Road.
A smashed window at the scene after the fire. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“The baby was handed to a woman police officer wrapped around a blanket.

“She took it to an ambulance I think and then they got the lady down.”

‘Everything seemed under control’

Paul, who works in the music industry, watched on from the pavement opposite the fire.

He added: “I’m surprised to learn that someone got hurt.

“We left thinking everything was fine.

“There was no shouting, everything was calm.

“It all seemed under control, I don’t know how two people have died.”

Councillor pays tribute

Local councillor Deena Tissera wrote on Twitter: “My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the two lives lost in the tragic fire yesterday in my ward.

“Our focus now must be on the wellbeing of the surviving baby. Grateful for the swift fire service response.

“An investigation will find the fire’s cause and lessons.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Area Commander Andrew Wright said: “Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this incident at this difficult time.

“Our crews demonstrated unwavering dedication and professionalism as they dealt with an extremely challenging incident in collaboration with the Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland colleagues.”

