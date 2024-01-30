Eyewitness recalls nerve-wracking moment baby was rescued from fatal Aberdeen flat fire

An Aberdeen resident has told of the nerve-wracking moment a baby was rescued from a fatal flat fire.

Paul Sharp watched as the tot was bundled to safety out the window the Back Hilton Road property last night.

The baby was taken to hospital as a precaution and later discharged. Sadly, two women were pronounced dead at the scene. Four other patients were also treated by paramedics.

At least 15 crews including police, firefighters, paramedics, trauma teams and special operation response teams descended on the flats at around 6pm.

Police remain at the scene as a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is underway.

The two victims have not yet been identified.

Baby rescued from burning flat block

Dad-of-two Paul, who lives nearby, told The Press and Journal: “You could see a silhouette of a woman.

“She was waving from the flat above [the fire].

“She was trying to get their attention.

“They extended a ladder out to her and she handed something out, which turned out to be the baby.

“The baby was handed to a woman police officer wrapped around a blanket.

“She took it to an ambulance I think and then they got the lady down.”

‘Everything seemed under control’

Paul, who works in the music industry, watched on from the pavement opposite the fire.

He added: “I’m surprised to learn that someone got hurt.

“We left thinking everything was fine.

“There was no shouting, everything was calm.

“It all seemed under control, I don’t know how two people have died.”

Councillor pays tribute

Local councillor Deena Tissera wrote on Twitter: “My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the two lives lost in the tragic fire yesterday in my ward.

“Our focus now must be on the wellbeing of the surviving baby. Grateful for the swift fire service response.

“An investigation will find the fire’s cause and lessons.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Area Commander Andrew Wright said: “Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this incident at this difficult time.

“Our crews demonstrated unwavering dedication and professionalism as they dealt with an extremely challenging incident in collaboration with the Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland colleagues.”