Football coach appears in court over alleged assaults during Kincorth youth match

A man has appeared in court charged with assault in connection to a series of alleged violent incidents that took place during a youth football match in Aberdeen.

Shaun Barney, 36, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he is charged with two counts of assault and one charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He made no plea and was released on bail.

It is understood that Barney was arrested following a series of alleged attacks that took place during Kincorth Emirates Youth Football Club’s 4-0 defeat to Peterhead last month.

Barney is said to be the coach of the under-13 boys team.

Police were called to Spain Park football ground on Abbotswell Road, Aberdeen, just after 2.30pm on Sunday January 28 following reports of an assault.

One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he received stitches to his lip.

A man was arrested by the police the following evening.

Accused will return to court

Following the incident, Kincorth Emirates Youth Football Club’s posted on its Facebook page stating that they were “aware that there was an incident at a game involving one of our teams this weekend”.

It continued: “The club will not be commenting or responding to questions at this time, but would like to assure everyone that the safety and welfare of players, coaches, parents and supporters, both our own and those of our opposition are our number one priority.

“We ask for patience whilst the correct procedures are followed to allow the club to review further.”

Barney, whose address was given only as Aberdeen, will appear back in court in the coming weeks where he will enter a plea.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.