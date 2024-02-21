Football coach appears in court over alleged assaults during Kincorth youth match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Football coach appears in court over alleged assaults during Kincorth youth match

Shaun Barney, 36, has been charged with three assaults that allegedly took place during Kincorth Emirates Youth Football Club’s 4-0 defeat to Peterhead last month. 

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns.

A man has appeared in court charged with assault in connection to a series of alleged violent incidents that took place during a youth football match in Aberdeen.

Shaun Barney, 36, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he is charged with two counts of assault and one charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He made no plea and was released on bail.

It is understood that Barney was arrested following a series of alleged attacks that took place during Kincorth Emirates Youth Football Club’s 4-0 defeat to Peterhead last month. 

Barney is said to be the coach of the under-13 boys team.

The assaults are alleged to have occurred at Spain Park in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Police were called to Spain Park football ground on Abbotswell Road, Aberdeen, just after 2.30pm on Sunday January 28 following reports of an assault.

One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he received stitches to his lip.

A man was arrested by the police the following evening.

Accused will return to court

Following the incident, Kincorth Emirates Youth Football Club’s posted on its Facebook page stating that they were “aware that there was an incident at a game involving one of our teams this weekend”.

It continued: “The club will not be commenting or responding to questions at this time, but would like to assure everyone that the safety and welfare of players, coaches, parents and supporters, both our own and those of our opposition are our number one priority.

“We ask for patience whilst the correct procedures are followed to allow the club to review further.”

Barney, whose address was given only as Aberdeen, will appear back in court in the coming weeks where he will enter a plea.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. The body of Donald Patience, 45, was discovered underneath a duvet cover at the bottom of his stairs by police who responded to reports of a burglary at the end terrace house in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester. Picture shows; The body of Donald Patience, 45, was discovered underneath a duvet cover at the bottom of his stairs by police who responded to reports of a burglary at the end terrace house in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester.. N/A. Supplied by Greater Manchester Police Date; Unknown
Murder accused caught outside dead Highland man's home with latex gloves and labradoodle
To go with story by David Mackay. Donald Patience killed in Manchester burglary Picture shows; Donald Patience. Unknown. Supplied by Greater Manchester Police Date; Unknown
Man goes on trial accused of murdering Highland dog owner
Almeida Fernandes, a stalker who followed a woman throught Aberdeen city centre
'I’m coming home with you': Man bought woman a single rose before stalking her…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen man caught with vile sexual images of children as young as 4
Police officer amid warning about rogue traders in Perth
Aberdeen gran turned to crime aged 66 - for the thrill of it
Co-op, Burghmuir Drive, Inverurie. Image: Google Maps
Inverurie Co-op team leader stole £7,000 from safe to cover gambling debts
Hugh Croll, a thief who posed as a gardener and broke into an Aberdeen flat
Thief posed as gardener before breaking into Aberdeen flat
Gillian Moi and Adrian Ogg, Inverurie farm workers who have been handed a ban after animals were found in neglect
Pair handed 10-year ban after farm inspection found animals living in 'squalid' conditions
Peter Albiston, a vulnerable aberdeen adult who received support and turned his life around
Vulnerable Aberdeen adult 'would be dead by now' without support
The Elgin Sheriff Court building
Elgin teen loses licence after admitting careless driving