CCTV released in hunt for Aberdeen shop robber

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they hope can help catch an Aberdeen shop robber.

The raid took place at Rosemount Viaduct’s Keystore at around 10pm on Thursday December 21 last year.

Detective Constable Scott Leslie said: “I would urge the woman in the images, or anyone with information to come forward and contact police.

“The woman is described as white and of medium build with brown hair. She was wearing a light-coloured jacket with a hood, hat, black face mask, black boots with a distinctive buckle and white gloves.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 4020 of 21 December, 2023. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”