Aberdeen woman in court accused of armed robbery at Rosemount shop

Police Scotland previously released CCTV images as part of an appeal for information about the incident in Rosemount, which happened towards the end of last year.

By Bryan Rutherford
Keystore, Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
A woman has appeared in court accused of robbing an Aberdeen shop last year.

Ashton Breen faced two charges in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where she appeared in private this afternoon.

The 33-year-old, whose address was given as the Aberdeen area, is accused of assault and robbery and having a bladed or pointed article in a public place.

It’s alleged the incident took place at the Keystore on Rosemount Viaduct at around 10pm on Thursday December 21 last year.

Breen made no plea, was committed for further examination and released on bail.

Police Scotland last week released CCTV images as part of an appeal for information to help its investigation into the alleged armed raid.

Breen was later arrested and charged.

Detective Constable Scott Leslie said: “Incidents of this nature can be particularly distressing to the local community and I want to thank the public for their support during our enquiries”.

Breen is expected to return to court on a date still to be confirmed.

