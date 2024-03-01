Mum’s alleged drug dealing ‘polluted’ home where baby died, jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Mum’s alleged drug dealing ‘polluted’ home where baby died, jury told

Amy Beck’s defence lawyer argued that the prosecutor hadn’t conclusively proven there was any contamination of his client's home by illicit drugs.  

By David McPhee
Amy Beck denies causing the death of her infant son Olly-James and willfully neglecting two other children by exposing them to drugs. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Amy Beck denies causing the death of her infant son Olly-James and willfully neglecting two other children by exposing them to drugs. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson

A north-east mum who’s accused of causing her baby son’s death “polluted” his home with illegal drugs, a prosecutor has claimed.

Amy Beck denies exposing 13-week-old Olly-James to the party drugs mephedrone (M-cat) and MDMA, allegedly resulting in them entering his bloodstream before he died.

The 32-year-old has also pled not guilty to a charge of willfully neglecting two other children who also had drugs in their system.

It’s further claimed that Beck was dealing M-cat, another allegation that she has refuted throughout a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

During proceedings this week, Beck was acquitted of one charge of having cocaine in her possession.

On Friday, the prosecutor – advocate depute Erin Campbell – gave her final speech to a jury, describing evidence of Beck dealing M-cat as “overwhelming”.

Amy Beck’s baby death trial hears claims that her alleged drug dealing ‘contaminated’ the family home

She claimed that as a result of Beck’s “drug dealing, drug taking and by allowing other drug users into the home” she had “contaminated” the family home in Sandhaven, near Fraserburgh.

The advocate depute told jurors it was “indisputable” that baby Olly-James had been exposed to M-cat and that it contributed to his death.

“It was in the air, on surfaces and on DVD cases,” Ms Campbell told the court, adding: “Mephedrone was in the milk, in the baby bottle and in the kitchen.

“His bottle on the day he died had mephedrone in it – the environment became polluted by these drugs.”

Prosecutor claims ‘anxious and distressing case’ presented ‘persuasive’ evidence that Amy Beck caused her baby’s death

Describing the evidence against Beck as “plentiful, compelling and persuasive”, the advocate depute urged the jury to convict Beck of causing the death of her infant son.

“This has been an anxious and distressing case,” Ms Campbell said. “It’s the sort of case where sympathy comes naturally to us.

“Amy Beck has lost her baby boy and now she faces a situation where she is being prosecuted in the High Court.

“You must ensure that your decisions are based on evidence and not sympathy – this is a court of law not a court of morals.”

Amy Beck. Image: DC Thomson

However, in his final speech to the jury, Beck’s defence advocate David Moggach argued that the Crown hadn’t conclusively proven there was any contamination of his client’s home by illicit drugs.

“Did you hear of anyone testing surfaces in this house? This house that was ‘polluted’ by drugs,” he asked the jury.

“No, you didn’t. How can you be satisfied that the house is polluted by drugs? No drugs were found there. No drugs were found there at all.”

Mr Moggach added that M-cat being found in Olly-James’ system following his death had not been conclusively proven as contributing to his death.

Amy Beck’s defence lawyer tells jury that drugs in her baby’s system isn’t proof that’s what killed him

Earlier in the trial, it was claimed that the main cause of death on the autopsy report was listed as peritonitis, which can be caused by a ruptured bowel, and M-cat exposure was listed as a secondary cause.

The defence advocate stated that the implications of M-cat being in a young child’s bloodstream was unknown.

“Children can have it in their system with no apparent adverse effects, so, how can we know that it contributed to Olly-James’ death?” he asked.

“Just because you’ve got it in your system does not mean you’re going to die.”

Trial hears evidence from expert claiming the drug M-cat partly caused death of Amy Beck’s baby

Earlier on Friday, jurors heard from histopathologist Dr Andreas Marnerides, an expert in the study of tissues and cells, who reviewed Olly-James’ autopsy and postmortem.

He stated that, in his opinion, “on the balance of probability” M-cat exposure in combination with peritonitis was the main cause of Olly-James’ death.

“It was the combination effect that resulted in death,” Dr Marnerides added.

The trial, before Judge Fiona Tait at the High Court in Aberdeen, continues.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Amy Beck denies causing the death of her infant son Olly-James and willfully neglecting two other children by exposing them to drugs. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Pillar of Highland community hid 'depraved' desire for children
Amy Beck denies causing the death of her infant son Olly-James and willfully neglecting two other children by exposing them to drugs. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Aberdeen voyeur set up hidden camera to film colleague getting undressed
Amy Beck denies causing the death of her infant son Olly-James and willfully neglecting two other children by exposing them to drugs. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Court hearing to begin fatal accident inquiry into Highland nursery teacher's lorry death
Collage of Keith Rollinson and flowers on Elgin bus station bench.
Union's 15 demands to improve safety after Elgin bus station death
Amy Beck denies causing the death of her infant son Olly-James and willfully neglecting two other children by exposing them to drugs. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Inverness mum who sold cannabis told dealing is 'not the ideal family business'
Amy Beck denies causing the death of her infant son Olly-James and willfully neglecting two other children by exposing them to drugs. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Teen fined over late night Nairn street assault
Amy Beck denies causing the death of her infant son Olly-James and willfully neglecting two other children by exposing them to drugs. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Dad of baby in M-cat death trial flees court after being asked about his…
Amy Beck denies causing the death of her infant son Olly-James and willfully neglecting two other children by exposing them to drugs. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Man who assaulted Nairn 81-year-old told he is lucky his victim wasn't killed
Amy Beck denies causing the death of her infant son Olly-James and willfully neglecting two other children by exposing them to drugs. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Former Shetland teacher found guilty of molesting six boys in classroom
Amy Beck denies causing the death of her infant son Olly-James and willfully neglecting two other children by exposing them to drugs. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Drug addict found guilty of murdering former Alness man