‘Devastated’ Sandhaven fishermen banned from harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Devastated’ Sandhaven fishermen banned from harbour

The Sandhaven and Pitullie Harbour Trust said they had refused five men pier berths following alleged "unacceptable behaviour" towards board members.

By Graham Fleming
The veteran fishermen have been banned from their local harbour. Front - Michael McDonnell, Gilbert McDonnell, and back - Robert Barton, William McDonnell and Stephen Barnard. Image: Duncan Brown.
The veteran fishermen have been banned from their local harbour. Front - Michael McDonnell, Gilbert McDonnell, and back - Robert Barton, William McDonnell and Stephen Barnard. Image: Duncan Brown.

Veteran fishermen have been banned from operating from Sandhaven harbour amidst a battle with trust members.

The Sandhaven and Pitullie Harbour Trust has refused five men berths at the Aberdeenshire pier due to what they describe as alleged “unacceptable behaviour” towards board members.

It means that the group will not be able to take their boats out to the North Sea for any purpose while their orders stand.

Gilbert McDonnell – spokesperson for the group – claims that they are being punished for raising concerns about “the way the harbour is being run”.

He said: “It’s getting to the point where I think ‘by this time next year we are not going to have a harbour’.”

Harbour ban is ‘devastating’ for Sandhaven fisherman

Gilbert described Sandhaven and Pitullie Harbour

Mr McDonnell told The Press and Journal he has been fishing from Sandhaven near Fraserburgh since he was a child.

The 37-year-old has spent more than three decades on the water, but after being involved in altercations with members of the harbour trust over management issues, he has been issued an indefinite ban.

Family friend Stephen Bernard has also been banned permanently, while Mr McDonnell’s  uncles, William and Michael, along with fellow boat owner Robert Barton have been given 12-month orders.

Mr McDonnell said his ban is nothing short of “devastating”.

He said: “It’s my family’s livelihood.

“It’s a massive loss over a disagreement, but I feel that we have the support of the community behind us.

“For me it’s more a sentimental thing, we can’t really carry on the heritage of my family.

“My daughter has been out learning on the boat from myself and my father from a young age.

“She’s 12 now, but it’s come to a sudden end now for her.

“She wants to follow in her dad’s footsteps but she can’t do that at the moment because her dad has been banned.

“It’s devastating for all of us.”

Sandhaven fishermen claim that complaints about harbour aren’t being heard

Mr McDonnell also claims that local voices are not being heard concerning the running of the Sandhaven and Pitullie Harbour Trust.

The trust was set up in 1999 with the aim to oversee the work required to develop the harbour.

On its website, the members say they “work for the community” to develop the 14 acre site.

However, Mr McDonnell said that he has lost faith in the appointed leadership of the harbour to carry out the development.

“A number of us approached the trustees about the situation, but we got closed down straight away,” he explained.

“They won’t hear our side of the story. We were essentially told to go away.

“One of the main incidents was when my uncle and our friend Steve, who were directors of the trust at the time, wanted to take minutes of the trustee’s AGM last summer.

The group are concerned about management of the harbour. Image: Google Maps.

“But we got to told to not ask any questions.

“Soon after that he got sacked from the board of trustees. It was coming up that he had resigned on company’s house, even though he hadn’t.

“It was never discussed, the harbour board had made a decision behind Steve’s back.”

The group also claim that parts of the harbour have been neglected and that a plan to open public toilets, funded by a £19,000 grant, has been side-lined.

Mr McDonnell said: “It’s getting to the point where I think ‘by this time next year we are not going to have a harbour’.”

Harbour Trust accuses ‘stakeholders’ of unacceptable behaviour

When contacted by The P&J, representatives from the trust said the bans had been forced due to alleged “unacceptable behaviour” from those in question.

They claim the behaviour dates back to last year, when members were “hounded and intimidated”.

A statement issued in September said: “Since the trust’s AGM in August, the directors and the trust have been hounded and intimidated both on social media and at our homes by a select few who identify themselves as the ‘stakeholders’.

“These individuals are intending to hold a meeting under the false pretence of it being an ‘extraordinary general meeting’ of the Sandhaven and Pittulie harbour.

“Impersonating a company is a criminal act and may be dealt as such. The Harbour Trust is a company limited by guarantee.

“The directors hold no personal gain nor shares – the trust is set up this way to protect the harbour from such behaviours as this.

“Despite letters to our homes threatening our position as the trust’s leadership team – the trust will not hand over ownership/leadership of the harbour to the self-identified ‘stakeholders’.

“Any action against the trust or its property, or attempts to enact any steps towards the trust will be a criminal act and will be dealt with as such.”

Last night, the trust said “poor behaviours continue” in 2024 and they had no choice but to issues bans.

They added: “The trust does not utilise its statutory powers to implement a ban without due and significant reason.”

‘We’ve tried so hard to keep everything going’: Aberdeenshire Larder ceases trading after 70 years

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Amy Beck is facing charges that she caused the death of her infant son Olly-James and that she willfully neglected two other children by exposing them to drugs Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Mum's alleged drug dealing 'polluted' home where baby died, jury told
The Market Bar will close on the day of the march if it goes ahead.
'We don't want the hassle': Stonehaven businesses could close on day of Orange Walk
Michael Strachan leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen voyeur set up hidden camera to film colleague getting undressed
Fire crews workind into the afternoon to put out the blaze in Peterhead's Damhead Circle industrial estate. Image: Peterhead Live.
WATCH: Smoke billows as crews battle fire at Peterhead industrial estate
Tiffany Scott.
Death of HMP Grampian transgender prisoner being treated as 'unexplained' by police
A96 Overtaking Lanes, between Huntly and Keith. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
A96 at Huntly to close for roadworks
David and Monica McLean standing beside phone mast.
'They are offering to pay us peanuts': Aberdeenshire farmer claims he is being 'bullied'…
This vibrant farmhouse in Alford is for sale for price over £200,000. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace/ASPC
Is green your colour? Then this vibrant Alford farmhouse could be for you
Youngsters attending weddings will still be allowed to play with Drumtochty Castle's pool table. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Council raises 'safety fears' over children playing pool at Drumtochty Castle weddings
2
Police and paramedics have been seen entering and leaving a side door attached to the bank building
Man, 61, dies after taking ill at bank in Union Street

Conversation