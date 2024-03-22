Aberdeen cannabis mule caught with £360,000 of drug avoids jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen cannabis mule caught with £360,000 of drug avoids jail

The sheriff heard Lulzim Musollari had already served the equivalent of a more than two-year prison sentence on remand.

By Ross Gardiner
Lulzim Musollari, left, and and Cezar Manciu. Image: DC Thomson
Lulzim Musollari, left, and and Cezar Manciu. Image: DC Thomson

A drug mule caught as he drove hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of cannabis from Aberdeen has been fined after spending more than a year on remand.

Police stumbled on the £360,000 haul when they pulled over Albanian duo Lulzim Musollari and Cezar Manciu at the Broxden roundabout after spotting a fault with their MOT certificate.

The men parked in an A9 layby and officers immediately smelled their enormous 22kg haul, being transported to Manchester from the north-east.

While police carried out checks, passenger Manciu, from London, got out and ran across both carriageway lanes from driver Musollari’s Kia Sportage.

After being found 45 minutes later in a bush a kilometre away, he told police: “It is only drugs, I’m not killing people – this is too much.”

The pair met hours before their drug run, while working at a Manchester restaurant.

Chef-turned-joiner Manciu, 32, previously admitted possessing the Class B drug with intent to supply it on January 24 last year.

55-year-old Musollari, from Manchester, denied the same offence.

However, jurors rejected his claim he had no idea his friend’s cargo was illicit and his excuse he had no hint of the reeking stash because he lost his sense of smell after contracting Covid-19 at his wife’s 50th birthday party.

Driver dealt with

After a jury at Forfar Sheriff Court convicted Musollari last month, he was released on bail for pre-sentencing social work reports to be prepared.

Solicitor Paul McHugh said his client, a former chef, spent 377 days on remand, the equivalent of more than a two-year prison sentence.

He said: “For someone who has absolutely no experience of custody and from his geographical locale, it took its toll.

“He made efforts whilst within the prison system to make himself useful.

“For seven months, he worked in the kitchen. He felt at least he was making a contribution.

“He’s been stoic in his actions.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey said: “I do accept that Mr Musollari was commissioned by Mr Manciu to drive to Aberdeen and collect the cannabis and that the role was as a driver.

“The bad news is that I don’t accept his (explanation) of how that came about.

“I don’t accept he had no sense of smell and he didn’t know it was cannabis until the stench overcame him.”

Fining Musollari £500, plus a £20 victim surcharge, the sheriff added: “I wouldn’t want you to be in-pocket as a result of this outing.”

The sheriff granted forfeiture of items including almost £500 in cash which was found in the car.

Co-accused awaiting sentence

No social work report was available for co-accused Manciu and his sentencing was further deferred until April 25.

Manciu had been on remand since appearing in private on January 26 last year until a bail application was granted on January 9 this year.

Solicitor Steve Lafferty questioned the valuation placed on the drugs by Detective Sergeant Derek Stewart, who gave evidence in the trial.

Mr Lafferty said he instructed his own expert witness who believed the cannabis price could max out at £121,000 if sold by the kilogramme, or £218,000 if sold in single-gramme deals.

Unlike Musollari, Manciu is not a first offender and has garnered serious and analogous convictions in Italy.

In 2014, he was jailed for a year and 10 months, and fined €10,000 at the Bologna Court of Appeal for possession of a controlled drug.

Three years later at the same court, he received a prison sentence of two years, wholly suspended for five years, for possession of a firearm without a certificate.

For that matter, he was also fined €1,200.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'This is not normal': Sheriff's warning to girl, 16, after string of assaults
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. John Donald McBoyle, known as Donald McBoyle, 73 (DOB: 06/03/1951) now of Hanover Court, Inverurie, pled guilty to sexually assaulting an elderly woman, then aged 76, with a vibrator Picture shows; John Donald McBoyle. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (left) / DC Thomson (right) Date; Unknown
Inverurie man admits sex toy assault on his elderly neighbour
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A German tourist who had denied killing his girlfriend by driving dangerously on the wrong side of the A82 has halted his crash trial by pleading guilty to a less serious offence. Proceedings against Gerrit Reickmann took an unexpected twist on the second day of a jury hearing evidence at the High Court in Inverness. Jurors had already watched a video of the 30-year-old's police interview following the deadly two-car collision between his hired Blue Citroen C3 and a grey Honda CRV. Reickmann's girlfriend, 24-year-old Melina Rosa P?prer from L?neburg in Germany, died in the horrific smash near Borlum Farm, Drumnadrochit, on October 12 2020. On Thursday, Reickmann, of?Am Hanloh, M?nster, Germany, admitted to an amended charge of causing serious injury and death by careless driving Picture shows; Deceased Melina Rosa P?prer and her killer-driver boyfriend Geritt Reichman. N/A. Supplied by Instagram (people)/DC Thomson (crash) Date; Unknown
Tourist who killed girlfriend in crash on Highland holiday avoids prison
crash
Cops seize £13,400 of cocaine from BMW in dramatic bust at roundabout
The Onich Hotel, where the manager was choked
Drunken chef threw deep fat fryer over Highland hotel kitchen
the drink-driving doctor outside court
Drink-driving doctor fell off scooter tackling Aberdeen roundabout
Ryan Wilson admitted violently assaulting two former girlfriends when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Vicious abuser avoids jail after he throttled woman so hard she 'believed she was…
Cocaine
Drug mule hid almost £14,000 of cocaine up her bottom in act of 'compassion'
To go with story by Jamie Ross. SPINDRIFT Picture shows; Lewis Webster. Glasgow. SpinDrift Date; 19/03/2024
Aberdeen man who stabbed dad in neck cleared of murder
Angus Milligan, left, and Emily Drouet
Judge rules family of tragic Emily Drouet can sue abuser in landmark legal case