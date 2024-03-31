Man who attacked woman with golf club ‘went a bit doolally’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man who attacked woman with golf club ‘went a bit doolally’, court told

Stuart Gray was embroiled in an ongoing row with his 'noisy' neighbour when he confronted her with the weapon.

By Jenni Gee
Tain Sheriff Court.
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A man who was “driven to breaking point” by his neighbour’s noisy music attacked her with a golf club, Tain Sheriff Court has heard.

Stuart Gray had “had enough” when he went to his downstairs neighbour’s door with the implement and struck her repeatedly.

Gray was not present at Inverness Sheriff Court when his solicitor entered a guilty plea to a charge of assault on his behalf.

The court heard it was on April 9 of last year that Mr Gray attacked the woman at an address in Mansefield Estate, Tain,

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told Sheriff Neil Wilson: “The accused, who lived above and who had had enough, attended at [the complainer’s] door with a golf club and began to strike her repeatedly.”

‘No serious injury’

Mr Treanor said the attack left the woman with a “lump to her head” but no serious injury.

Following the assault, the fiscal depute told the court: “He admitted that he went ‘a bit doolally with the golf club and said that she had ‘pushed him to breaking point with all the noisy music’.”

Gray’s solicitor Rory Gowans told the court his client had lived at the address for significantly longer than his victim.

He said the 58-year-old divorced man was unemployed and had been suffering from anxiety and depression.

He said: “There had been constant noise – 24/7. There was always an entourage in and out of the house.

“He described it as ‘madness’. He wasn’t sleeping, wasn’t eating.

“He tried to get the council to intervene and was told it was a police matter. He asked police to intervene and they told him it was a council matter.

“On the day in question, he reached breaking point and he did what is libelled in the charge.”

Sheriff Wilson fined Gray £260 and ordered the forfeiture of the golf club.

 

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Two in court after cannabis farm found in Banff's former M&Co shop
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Tormented Aberdeen shop manager walks free after chasing troublesome teen out of his shop…
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
'What an idiot': Boy racer banned after police spot TikTok of dangerous driving
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
£500k cocaine parcel sniffed out at Royal Mail sorting office in Aberdeen
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Elgin fishmonger who groomed and molested 13-year-old girl jailed
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Mum weeps as she watches footage of four-year-old son allegedly being assaulted at Aberdeenshire…
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Gangster brothers locked up as crack cocaine lab found in 'cuckooed' Aberdeen flat
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Aberdeen music teacher caught driving with traces of cocaine in his system
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Aberdeen fan faces jail after racking up third football-related conviction
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Highland rapist who repeatedly attacked woman lived 'a life of faith'