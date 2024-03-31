Aberdeen coffee, cigar and whisky specialists CASC to open ‘continental-style cafe’ in Bon Accord

Coffee, cigar and whisky specialists CASC are set to open a new ‘continental-style cafe’ in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord shopping centre.

The Stirling Street bar’s second venue will open later this year and will be a place to “not only enjoy great coffee but also quality alcohol and a light bite”.

It will also feature an outdoor terrace, following the success of their ‘cigarden’.

CASC – an acronym for cigars, ale, Scotch and coffee – launched in December 2013 and offers premium cigars, craft beer, scotch whisky and artisan coffee.

The brand offers beers and whiskies from all over the world, with its bar boasting 28 varieties of beer and over 500 Scotch and world whiskies.

It’s also a Gold Standard Havana Cigar Specialist, with one of the largest selections of non-Cuban cigars in the country.

‘Makes sense’ to open new CASC Cafe in Bon Accord

Owners Bill and Paul West told The Press and Journal in a statement: “It makes sense to open a cafe in one of the busiest parts of town.”

They added: “Aberdeen city centre has so much potential to be great again and thankfully we’re beginning to see signs.

“More businesses are bringing staff back to the office meaning we’re seeing an increase in commuters through the centre, so it makes sense to open a cafe in one of the busiest parts of town.

“We are big fans of cafe culture and want to move away from the fast-paced American style chains and instead offer an experience more in-line with the coffee houses of 50s Britain and continental Europe.”

CASC will be a positive addition to the Bon Accord, which has a vacancy rate of 26.8%.