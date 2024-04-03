‘I feel like a teenager again’: Highland councillor given incredible hair transformation

A Highland councillor has said his life changed the moment he tried a new hair system in an Inverness salon.

Andrew Jarvie, 31, who represents Wick in the local authority, took the plunge into his new look after seeing a “rare” photo of himself as a wedding guest.

Andrew booked in with Sean McGroarty at Ego Hair Design in Inverness to have a semi-permanent hair replacement, known as Novo Cabelo Hair Replacement System.

And since last week when he had it done, he says he feels like a “teenager again” using styling products and having something up top to work with.

Andrew said: “I was at a wedding and despite best efforts to avoid a photo, my friend posted one in a group chat. I was horrified.

He continued: “Over the years I have looked at having a hair transplant but as I am still young my hair loss is probably not finished yet.

‘I feel like a teenager with all this hair again’

“About the same time, I saw an advert for Ego Hair Designs hair system and I booked an appointment at 10 pm and was in the chair at 1 pm the following day.”

Andrew says he started to go grey at the age of 18, with hair loss starting in his early 20s.

“I would need to wait until my late 30s or early 40s. And even when I have had the transplant I might not be able to grow the hair back to the way or colour I wanted.

“This way I can choose the colour and style it. I feel like a teenager with all this hair again. I love it.”

How much does it cost?

At around £800 the treatment is not cheap – but the salon has developed a package that includes pre-paid maintenance and the cost of the hair system in one of a range of 60 colours in real hair.

At the moment there is £100 off the cost.

Andrew said: “It is worth every single penny for me. I already feel more confident.

“I am planning to change the colour the next time I replace the hair system.”

A keen swimmer, he simply pulls on a swimming cap when he is in the pool.

Andrew said yesterday that he plans to stand down from being a councillor at the next local government election.

Barber Sean, 36, describes the hair as a hair replacement system, rather than calling it a wig or a toupee.

He said: “I have recently moved up to Inverness to run the barbers inside Ego Hair Design and I thought it would be the perfect opportunity to try out this new hair system.

Hair replacement new in the Highlands

“It is fairly new up here in the Highlands. I think we are the only place in Inverness to offer this system.”

Sean offers a free and confidential treatment to men who want to try the treatment.

He said: “We have a special room down the back of the salon where people can talk to me about using the system and if it is right for them.

“The system lasts four to five months.

I see people back in the salon every four to five weeks to give their scalp a refreshing wash, shave and replace the hair with the glue that keeps it in place.”

When people are ready to have their hair fitted it takes around three hours.

Sean says there is no pain, there is nothing invasive and the change is immediate.

Sean also offers a subscription service to the salon barber.

He says: “Guys pay £39 a month and they can come in as often as they like for a refresh. For men with fades or who like to keep on top of their cut it is perfect.

“I am seeing some guys every single week, and their hair is perfect.”

Yesterday, Andrew Jarvie was cleared of by a standards watchdog over a dispute that ended with him accusing Highland Council’s former chief executive of lying.