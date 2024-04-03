‘I feel like a teenager again’: Highland councillor given incredible hair transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘I feel like a teenager again’: Highland councillor given incredible hair transformation

The 31-year-old said that he has had a lifetime about worrying of having no hair - but overnight everything changed.

By Louise Glen

A Highland councillor has said his life changed the moment he tried a new hair system in an Inverness salon.

Andrew Jarvie, 31, who represents Wick in the local authority, took the plunge into his new look after seeing a “rare” photo of himself as a wedding guest.

Andrew booked in with Sean McGroarty at Ego Hair Design in Inverness to have a semi-permanent hair replacement, known as Novo Cabelo Hair Replacement System.

And since last week when he had it done, he says he feels like a “teenager again” using styling products and having something up top to work with.

Andrew Jarvie with the photo that changed his life.
Andrew Jarvie with the photo that changed his life. Image: Andrew Jarvie.

Andrew said: “I was at a wedding and despite best efforts to avoid a photo, my friend posted one in a group chat. I was horrified.

He continued: “Over the years I have looked at having a hair transplant but as I am still young my hair loss is probably not finished yet.

‘I feel like a teenager with all this hair again’

“About the same time, I saw an advert for Ego Hair Designs hair system and I booked an appointment at 10 pm and was in the chair at 1 pm the following day.”

Andrew says he started to go grey at the age of 18, with hair loss starting in his early 20s.

“I would need to wait until my late 30s or early 40s. And even when I have had the transplant I might not be able to grow the hair back to the way or colour I wanted.

“This way I can choose the colour and style it. I feel like a teenager with all this hair again. I love it.”

Andrew has been styling his hair again. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

How much does it cost?

At around £800 the treatment is not cheap – but the salon has developed a package that includes pre-paid maintenance and the cost of the hair system in one of a range of 60 colours in real hair.

At the moment there is £100 off the cost.

Andrew said: “It is worth every single penny for me. I already feel more confident.

“I am planning to change the colour the next time I replace the hair system.”

A keen swimmer, he simply pulls on a swimming cap when he is in the pool.

Andrew said yesterday that he plans to stand down from being a councillor at the next local government election.

Barber Sean, 36, describes the hair as a hair replacement system, rather than calling it a wig or a toupee.

He said: “I have recently moved up to Inverness to run the barbers inside Ego Hair Design and I thought it would be the perfect opportunity to try out this new hair system.

Hair replacement new in the Highlands

“It is fairly new up here in the Highlands. I think we are the only place in Inverness to offer this system.”

Barber Sean Sean McGroarty. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Sean offers a free and confidential treatment to men who want to try the treatment.

He said: “We have a special room down the back of the salon where people can talk to me about using the system and if it is right for them.

“The system lasts four to five months.

I see people back in the salon every four to five weeks to give their scalp a refreshing wash, shave and replace the hair with the glue that keeps it in place.”

When people are ready to have their hair fitted it takes around three hours.

Sean says there is no pain, there is nothing invasive and the change is immediate.

Sean also offers a subscription service to the salon barber.

He says: “Guys pay £39 a month and they can come in as often as they like for a refresh. For men with fades or who like to keep on top of their cut it is perfect.

“I am seeing some guys every single week, and their hair is perfect.”

Yesterday, Andrew Jarvie was cleared of by a standards watchdog over a dispute that ended with him accusing Highland Council’s former chief executive of lying.

