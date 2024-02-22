Dons fan made covert sex tape in pub toilets then showed pals on supporters bus

A Dons fan could be put on the sex offenders register after showing a covert sex tape to friends on a supporters bus to Edinburgh.

Kevin Joseph filmed himself having sex with a woman in the toilets of The Foundry in Aberdeen, the city’s sheriff court was told.

The 30-year-old then showed the video to shocked friends while on board a supporters bus down to the capital for an Aberdeen vs Hibernian match.

When it emerged the woman had been unaware of the video, a furious friend confronted Joseph, who cockily retorted: “Where’s your proof?”

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the two witnesses had been friends with both Joseph and the complainer.

‘You’re disgusting’

He said on August 20 2022, Joseph and the woman had consensual sex in the toilets of The Foundry, adding: “The complainer was not aware of there being any recording of that particular interaction.”

Mr Townsend said that around a month later, on September 17, Joseph and the two witnesses were travelling on a supporters bus to Edinburgh for a match against Hibernian.

He told the court: “The accused disclosed to the witnesses he’d had sexual intercourse with the complainer as described and showed them both the recording on his mobile phone.

“He indicated he was showing them the recording of that.

“They observed the recording but each of them turned away because they didn’t want to watch any more footage.”

Mr Townsend said the witnesses could not identify anyone in the video as faces were not shown, but clarified that the Crown’s position that it was the woman’s identity was disclosed to the witnesses by Joseph.

One of the witnesses contacted the woman, who was surprised and upset on learning of the video.

Mr Townsend said: “Following that, the witness challenged the accused, saying ‘you’re disgusting, you have a video of you s******* [the complainer] on your phone and she doesn’t even know about it’.

“His response was ‘where’s your proof?’ in a cocky manner.”

The matter was later reported to police and Joseph was arrested.

‘Significant sexual element’

Joseph, of Kincorth Lane, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge under the Abusive Behaviour and Sexual Harm (Scotland) Act 2016.

The charge states he disclosed a video which showed or appeared to show the woman in an intimate situation which had not previously been disclosed to the public by her or with her consent.

It states that in showing the witnesses the video, Joseph intended to cause her, or was reckless as to whether she would be caused, fear, alarm or distress.

Pleas of not guilty were accepted to charges of voyeurism and causing a woman to look at a sexual image without consent.

Mr Townsend said the Crown’s position was that the charge Joseph admitted had a “significant sexual element” and that Joseph should be placed on the sex offenders register.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston deferred sentence for the Crown and defence to prepare arguments on that issue.

Defence lawyer George Mathers reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

