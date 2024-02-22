Dons fan made covert sex tape in pub toilets then showed pals on supporters bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Dons fan made covert sex tape in pub toilets then showed pals on supporters bus

The woman in the video was "surprised and upset" that Kevin Joseph had disclosed the video to shocked friends while on the way to a Hibs clash.

By Reporter
Kevin Joseph admitted the offence when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Kevin Joseph admitted the offence when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook

A Dons fan could be put on the sex offenders register after showing a covert sex tape to friends on a supporters bus to Edinburgh.

Kevin Joseph filmed himself having sex with a woman in the toilets of The Foundry in Aberdeen, the city’s sheriff court was told.

The 30-year-old then showed the video to shocked friends while on board a supporters bus down to the capital for an Aberdeen vs Hibernian match.

When it emerged the woman had been unaware of the video, a furious friend confronted Joseph, who cockily retorted: “Where’s your proof?”

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the two witnesses had been friends with both Joseph and the complainer.

‘You’re disgusting’

He said on August 20 2022, Joseph and the woman had consensual sex in the toilets of The Foundry, adding: “The complainer was not aware of there being any recording of that particular interaction.”

Mr Townsend said that around a month later, on September 17, Joseph and the two witnesses were travelling on a supporters bus to Edinburgh for a match against Hibernian.

He told the court: “The accused disclosed to the witnesses he’d had sexual intercourse with the complainer as described and showed them both the recording on his mobile phone.

“He indicated he was showing them the recording of that.

“They observed the recording but each of them turned away because they didn’t want to watch any more footage.”

Mr Townsend said the witnesses could not identify anyone in the video as faces were not shown, but clarified that the Crown’s position that it was the woman’s identity was disclosed to the witnesses by Joseph.

One of the witnesses contacted the woman, who was surprised and upset on learning of the video.

Mr Townsend said: “Following that, the witness challenged the accused, saying ‘you’re disgusting, you have a video of you s******* [the complainer] on your phone and she doesn’t even know about it’.

“His response was ‘where’s your proof?’ in a cocky manner.”

The matter was later reported to police and Joseph was arrested.

‘Significant sexual element’

Joseph, of Kincorth Lane, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge under the Abusive Behaviour and Sexual Harm (Scotland) Act 2016.

The charge states he disclosed a video which showed or appeared to show the woman in an intimate situation which had not previously been disclosed to the public by her or with her consent.

It states that in showing the witnesses the video, Joseph intended to cause her, or was reckless as to whether she would be caused, fear, alarm or distress.

Pleas of not guilty were accepted to charges of voyeurism and causing a woman to look at a sexual image without consent.

Mr Townsend said the Crown’s position was that the charge Joseph admitted had a “significant sexual element” and that Joseph should be placed on the sex offenders register.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston deferred sentence for the Crown and defence to prepare arguments on that issue.

Defence lawyer George Mathers reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Inverness knife man Krzystof Andruczak wearing camouflage and a gas mask armed with a knife. He is now in hospital
Watchdog criticises police after Inverness firearms incident
Kevin Joseph admitted the offence when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
CCTV released in hunt for Aberdeen shop robber
Kevin Joseph admitted the offence when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Dons fan cleared of holding offensive sectarian banner at Ibrox
Clifford Low, who was caught filming young girls on an Aberdeen bus
Charity tin thief caught filming young girls on Aberdeen bus
Someone holding a plastic sealed bag of M-cat which a dealer was caught with in Aberdeen
M-cat dealer claimed he was just sharing with friends at gig
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drink-driver crashed Jaguar at Aberdeen roundabout after boozy lunch
Kevin Joseph admitted the offence when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Men in court after £285,000 of cannabis found in Market Street flats
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Stalker followed old school classmates and encouraged teen to poison family
Kevin Joseph admitted the offence when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Football coach appears in court over alleged assaults during Kincorth youth match
Kevin Joseph admitted the offence when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Murder accused caught outside dead Highland man's home with latex gloves and labradoodle