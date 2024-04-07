Watch: Man admits shocking Soul bar assault after CCTV went viral

A man has admitted a violent assault on reveller in Soul bar in Aberdeen after CCTV of the shocking incident went viral.

Police were called to Soul on Union Street in the early hours of Saturday March 18 2023 following reports of an assault.

A 49-year-old man was injured in the incident, which was captured on CCTV.

Now, Nicholas Adams has appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to a charge of assault to severe injury.

The 33-year-old punched his victim to the head, causing him to fall to the floor.

He then stamped on the man’s head and body, knocking him unconscious.

Disturbing footage of the attack, which was spread on social media in the wake of the incident, shows the bar was busy with customers.

Adams can be seen wandering around the bar area before turning and, seemingly completely out of the blue and with no provocation, flooring the man with a punch.

He then follows up by stamping on his victim’s head and body before other customers drag him away.

The injured man initially appears motionless on the ground near the bar while people attempt to help him.

In court, Sheriff Andrew Miller deferred sentence on Adams, of Cloghill Place, Aberdeen, until next month for background reports.

Defence agent Iain Hingston reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.