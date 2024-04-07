Watch: Man admits shocking Soul bar assault after CCTV went viral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch: Man admits shocking Soul bar assault after CCTV went viral

Nicholas Adams can be seen wondering around the bar area before turning and, seemingly completely out of the blue and with no provocation, flooring the man with a single punch.

By Danny McKay
Nicholas Adams attacked a man in Soul Bar in Aberdeen. The brutal attack was caught on CCTV.
Nicholas Adams attacked a man in Soul Bar in Aberdeen. The brutal attack was caught on CCTV.

A man has admitted a violent assault on reveller in Soul bar in Aberdeen after CCTV of the shocking incident went viral.

Police were called to Soul on Union Street in the early hours of Saturday March 18 2023 following reports of an assault.

A 49-year-old man was injured in the incident, which was captured on CCTV.

Now, Nicholas Adams has appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to a charge of assault to severe injury.

The 33-year-old punched his victim to the head, causing him to fall to the floor.

He then stamped on the man’s head and body, knocking him unconscious.

Disturbing footage of the attack, which was spread on social media in the wake of the incident, shows the bar was busy with customers.

Adams can be seen wandering around the bar area before turning and, seemingly completely out of the blue and with no provocation, flooring the man with a punch.

He then follows up by stamping on his victim’s head and body before other customers drag him away.

The injured man initially appears motionless on the ground near the bar while people attempt to help him.

In court, Sheriff Andrew Miller deferred sentence on Adams, of Cloghill Place, Aberdeen, until next month for background reports.

Defence agent Iain Hingston reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

