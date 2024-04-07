Shinty: Newtonmore beat Lochaber as weather is the real weekend winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Newtonmore beat Lochaber as weather is the real weekend winner

'More were 4-1 victors in the only Mowi Premiership encounter to beat the elements.

By Alasdair Bruce
Iain Robinson (Newtonmore) and Ryan Johnstone (Lochaber) compete for a high ball. Image: Neil Paterson
Iain Robinson (Newtonmore) and Ryan Johnstone (Lochaber) compete for a high ball. Image: Neil Paterson

The shinty card suffered its first major disruption of the season as the start of Storm Kathleen left a trail of unplayable pitches across the country.

In the only Mowi Premiership match to go ahead, Newtonmore used the elements in their favour as beat Lochaber 4-1 at the Eilan.

Iain Robinson hit a brace late in the first half, with Craig Ritchie striding forward to make it three just after the restart.

Lochaber responded immediately with Max Campbell scoring against his former team-mates, but Cameron McNiven’s late effort sealed victory.

Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “We didn’t have the same severe weather as elsewhere.

“There was a strong wind, though, and we opted to play into it in the first half – which worked well for us.

“The third goal should have settled us, but fair play to Lochaber. They got one back straight away.

“Other than that blip, I thought our defence were on top.

“Rory Kennedy was outstanding, and he put in some shift given he had been unwell ahead of the game.

“Struan Ross had a good game at wing-centre, but they all played their part.”

Skipper Drew MacDonald added: “It was a good team performance in very difficult conditions.

“In previous games, we have been poor in the second half, but I thought we were much better today, so that’s a positive.

“It was important to win at all costs and keep trying to build momentum.

“There are no easy games this year, so it’s important to keep training well and we’ll move to next week with confidence.”

Robinson frustrated not to score more

Iain Robinson opens the scoring for Newtonmore. Image: Neil Paterson.

Iain Robinson took his goal count to four for the season, but feels he should have had more.

He said: “I’ve had plenty chances over the games, but haven’t taken them.

“It doesn’t really matter too much, though, as long as the team is winning.

“We’ve had a poor start to the season by our standards, but we’re delighted with the win.

“We played well as a team and showed a bit more confidence in our play, so hopefully we can push on from here.”

Lochaber boss wonders what might have been

Martin Johnstone (Lochaber) with Conor Jones (Newtonmore). Image: Neil Paterson.

Lochaber were missing Shaun Nicolson and their manager Ally Ferguson was left to rue missed chances.

Ferguson said: “We were up against a good Newtonmore side – albeit Steve Macdonald didn’t start, and Michael Russell was injured.

“The difference was when their half chances came along, they took them.

“I felt our team gave everything and never gave up.

“Conditions weren’t ideal, but they adapted better and the goals either side of half-time were real blows.

“We know the areas we need to continue to work on. We are creating chances and would normally have scored more goals today.

“Max Campbell gave Rory Kennedy something to think about and I felt the game was closer than the scoreline reflects, although Newtonmore were worthy winners.”

The entire Mowi National Division programme was wiped out.

Kinlochshiel’s good start to their WCA National Division continued following their promotion at the end of last season, and they go third in the table after beating Glenurquhart 8-1.

Lexie MacKenzie scored four times, with Lorna MacRae and Eilidh MacInnes both bagging braces.

MacLachlan’s gratitude following cardiac arrest

Meanwhile, shinty referee Steven MacLachlan took time out from his recovery to thank those who came to his aid after suffering a cardiac arrest during last week’s cottages.com MacTavish Cup tie between Caberfeidh and Kinlochshiel.

He said: “I wouldn’t be here today had it not been for the actions of Conor Cormack and Keith MacRae.

“Thanks are also due to Caberfeidh shinty club for having the foresight to have a defibrillator and to Lucky2BHere for providing it.

“Everything came together when I most needed it most.”

The MacLachlan family has set up a JustGiving fundraising page to make more defibrillators accessible to the public, with training sessions also planned.

A £500 target was set – with £3,125 raised so far.

Conversation