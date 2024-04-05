Joe Harper: Aberdeen board would be right to play waiting game for Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen board would be right to play waiting game for Jimmy Thelin

Interim boss Peter Leven is more than capable of holding the fort if Aberdeen have to be patient in their hunt for a new manager.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn watching a match from the stands
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (top right), chief executive Alan Burrows (bottom right) and director of football Steven Gunn watch a clash against Hearts at Pittodrie in December 2023. Image: SNS.
By Joe Harper

If the Aberdeen board need to wait until the summer to the appoint the right candidate, like Jimmy Thelin, as permanent manager I have no problem with that.

Supporters are rightly growing frustrated a new manager is still not in place more than two months after Barry Robson was dismissed.

However, the presence of Peter Leven in the dugout as interim manager can now allow the Dons a little extra breathing space to land their top target.

Aberdeen have not closed the door on Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin, despite him indicating he was reluctant to leave the club before the Swedish top-flight season started.

The Swedish league is now under way, but Aberdeen remain keen on Thelin.

Elfsborg's manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match with Malmo FF.
Elfsborg’s manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match with Malmo FF.

If he is the man they want and they have to wait until the summer to get him, then so be it.

However, Elfsborg have warned Aberdeen they face a fight to secure Thelin.

Leven is a safe pair of hands and has led the Dons to back-to-back Premiership wins.

He has managed to get a tune out of Aberdeen and has brought continuity and calmness amid turbulent times at Pittodrie.

Leven has put fire in their bellies and the Dons are fighting and busting a gut to get wins.

Supporters are understandably impatient and want some clarity on the managerial position.

However, the Dons board need to get the next appointment right after sacking three managers in three years.

Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Barry Robson, Jim Goodwin and Stephen Glass didn’t work out and it is imperative the next appointment can move the club forward and gain success.

If that process takes longer than initially anticipated, then it is better to take their time to land the right candidate rather than rush into potentially appointing the wrong one.

The Dons have a number of candidates on their radar, but Thelin is reportedly the top target.

Elfsborg boss Thelin is an impressive manager and took the club to the brink of the Swedish title last season.

They lost an all-or-nothing final-day title-decider to Malmo to finish second, losing out on the league title by goal difference.

It was the second time Thelin had led Elfsborg to runners-up spot in the Allsvenskan

When he took over at Elfsborg in 2018, they were a mid table team.

If Aberdeen were to wait until the summer for a new manager, he would have to be secured before the start of pre-season.

That would give the new boss time to get embedded into the club before meeting up with the squad – and rebuilding it.

I anticipate another major summer rebuild with many players exiting and a host of new signings arriving.

Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

If the Dons do eventually appoint Thelin, he will hopefully bring a fresh and dynamic approach to the club and team.

It is good to see the Pittodrie board looking away from the normal managerial merry-go-round of Scottish football.

They are showing ambition and vision by looking outside the Scottish game.

If it is not Thelin who is appointed, then hopefully the next new manager is along the same lines. Ambitious and young with a track record of success.

Aberdeen cannot afford to relax

Aberdeen captain Greame Shinnie celebrates going 2-1 up against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Greame Shinnie celebrates going 2-1 up against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen cannot afford to take their foot off the gas despite opening up a six-point gap on the relegation play-off spot.

That place in the Premiership is currently occupied by Ross County, who the Reds defeated 2-1 at the weekend to make it back-to-back wins.

The threat of being dragged into the relegation play-off has eased – but it is still not gone.

Which is why the Dons cannot afford to relax.

They face a trip to Livingston on Saturday, with the Lions rooted to the bottom of the table.

Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image; Shutterstock
Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

However, you can be sure Livingston will be up for a battle and will fight hard.

Aberdeen will have to match that if they are to secure a third straight win.

It is not going to be a classic match, it is going to be a scrap.

And every Aberdeen player must dig deep and fight for a win.

Young supporters are the future of Aberdeen FC

I was delighted to see so many young supporters in the Richard Donald stand during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County. What a noise they made!

They were absolutely brilliant and sang and cheered throughout the match.

These young supporters are the future of the club.

