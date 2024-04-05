Crack cocaine dealer who dressed as carer to try to bamboozle police avoids prison sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Crack cocaine dealer who dressed as carer to try to bamboozle police avoids prison sentence

Alliohe Booalew, 46, was jailed in 2006 after he was found in possession of a suitcase that contained a quantity of crack cocaine, the court was told.

By David McPhee
Alliohe Booalew pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Alliohe Booalew pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been allowed to walk free despite admitting to being involved in a crack cocaine operation that saw drug dealers dress up as carers in an effort to avoid detection by north-east police.

Alliohe Booalew was arrested as part of a police sting where more than £5,000 worth of the class A drug was discovered within a blue bag at a property in Aberdeen.

Booalew, 46, was later found in possession of nine mobile phones.

Appearing in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Booalew pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine at several locations across the Granite City.

Booalew’s co-accused, Agnes Chukwudi, was sentenced in January and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. 

Police sources say that the pair dressed as carers in the community to carry out their illegal activity and avoid suspicion in the up-market west end of Aberdeen.

They were unsuccessful, however, and the pair were arrested as part of a police investigation into drug gangs operating in the area.

Police: ‘Tackling drugs is priority’

Detective Sergeant Sam Harris of North East Police CID said: “Drugs have no place in our local communities.

“Tackling the supply and distribution of controlled drugs continues to be a priority for North East Division and we will seek every opportunity to disrupt and prosecute those that are involved across Aberdeen.”

During lockdown, and at the time of these offences, police forces across the UK were grappling with criminal gangs who were dressing dealers as nurses and Deliveroo drivers to peddle Class A drugs.

One senior officer within one of the UK’s biggest police forces warned that drug lords were dressing county lines drug couriers as key workers to run a “click and collect” drug service while avoiding detection by police.  

Alliohe Booalew was arrested on Desswood Place, Aberdeen. Image: Google.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court at a previous hearing that police received intelligence that drugs were being kept at a property on Forest Avenue, Aberdeen, where Chukwudi, 35, was the registered tenant.

On April 27 2020 – just over a month after lockdown began – police raided the property and, with the help of a drug detection dog, found around 29 grams of cocaine hidden underneath the kitchen sink.

Two mobile phones were also recovered during the search, one of which showed the user had been in contact with Booalew.

The total value of the cocaine recovered was £4,420.

Weeks later, on May 12, Booalew and another male were seen entering his address on Morningfield Road, Aberdeen.

The two men were later spotted on Hamilton Drive with the other male holding a blue, weighted carrier bag.

Booalaw approached a parked car and handed an item to the passenger before the two men walked on again.

The occupants of that car were traced and found to be in possession of three wraps of cocaine.

Booalew arrested

Police then followed Booalew and the other male as they walked down Desswood Place.

They detained Booalew and during a search, recovered a mobile phone in his jacket on which he had contacted Chukwudi.

“The other male was also apprehended and at this time he was in possession of a blue carrier bag containing a sealed Alpen cereal box with £13,000 cash inside,” Mr Townsend said.

“The accused (Booalew) was subsequently arrested regarding being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and conveyed to Kittybrewster Police Office.

“Later, same day, a drugs search warrant was executed at his address on Morningfield Road. A number of items were seized.”

During that search they found cocaine with a maximum street value of £910, scales, cling film and nine mobile phones.

In the dock, Booalew pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Booalew was jailed in 2006 after he was found in possession of a suitcase that contained a quantity of crack cocaine.

Prison ‘would not be appropriate’

Defence solicitor Kelly Duling told the court that a psychological report into her client had been completed and that he is currently on a “stateless” passport.

“Whether or not he has leave to remain, those matters are on hold pending the outcome of this [case],” she said.

At a previous hearing of the case Ms Duling described Booalew as “on an arc of redemption” since this offence.

Sentencing Booalew, Sheriff Christine McCrossan told the court: “What has happened here is that Mr Booalew has been in custody in relation to this matter for a period of almost 16 months on remand.

“And from the narrative I have been given it’s very difficult for me to work out the extent of the role Mr Booalew played in the supply of drugs – and I cannot place it any higher than somewhere between a lesser role and a significant role.”

Sheriff McCrossan said Booalew’s previous drug possession conviction was “a very considerable time ago” and that an appropriate disposal would have been around two years in prison.

However, she concluded that he had already spent a significant amount of time on remand, stating that “it would not be appropriate for the court to impose any further custody” upon him.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff McCrossan made Booalew, of Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

The High Court in Glasgow
Three accused of attempting to murder man by torching his Macduff home
Allan Thomson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court
Lossiemouth man banned after being found almost SEVEN times the limit
Jason Findlay admitted appearing at his neighbour's door with a knife and kicking a police officer. Image: Facebook.
Man who was downing a 'bottle of vodka a day' avoids jail after turned…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Darwyn Perry assaulted a man he met on Grindr in his own home Picture shows; Darwyn Perry. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 04/04/2024
'Please help!!!': Autistic man texts to mum after prolonged assault by violent Grindr date
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Huntly man Phil Brayne fined and banned from having horses after admitting to the neglect of his pony Danny Boy Picture shows; Huntly man Phil Brayne fined and banned from having horses after admitting to the neglect of his pony Danny Boy. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Huntly man banned from owning horses after admitting neglect of Danny Boy the pony
The incident happened at an address on Sluie Drive, Dyce. Image: DC Thomson
Owner pleads guilty after Staffy bites cops at Aberdeen Covid house party
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A former Aberdeen restaurant boss has been convicted for the murder of a policewoman who was shot dead during an armed robbery. Piran Ditta Khan, 75, fled the UK after the death of Pc Sharon Beshenivsky, 38, but was eventually put on trial two decades later after being extradited from Pakistan. He planned the raid that killed the constable and severely wounded her colleague Pc Teresa Milburn, a jury at Leeds Crown Court was told. The two officers were gunned down as they responded to the heist at family-run Universal Express travel agents in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in November 2005 Picture shows; Piran Ditta Khan murdered Pc Sharon Beshenivsky as part of an armed robbery. N/A. Supplied by West Yorkshire Police/PA Wire Date; Unknown
Former Aberdeen restaurant boss guilty of policewoman's murder
Kevin Joseph admitted the offence when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Dons fan who showed toilet sex tape avoids being placed on sex offenders register
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Wick woman who used sex to extort money from one man and attempted to extort cash from another man has narrowly avoided a jail sentence. Kathleen Newlands, 34, was instead ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and will be under supervision Picture shows; Kathleen Newlands appeared at Wick Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Kathleen Newlands) / DC Thomson (Wick Sheriff Court) Date; Unknown
No jail for sextortion mum from Wick who blackmailed cheating men
Universal Credit. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Benefits fraudster made up blind children to pay off drug debt